Trifork chosen as sole supplier for new IT development framework agreement with Aalborg University

Aalborg, 16 January 2025 – Trifork has been selected as the sole supplier for a new IT development framework agreement with Aalborg University. The agreement spans three years and has a total financial framework of up to DKK 40 million (EUR 5.3 million). It covers a wide range of development and modernization tasks under Aalborg University’s digitization strategy and will be crucial for further developing the university’s extensive application portfolio.

“We are pleased to continue strengthening our collaboration with Trifork. Trifork is an important partner for Aalborg University, helping us develop future-proof solutions and realize our overall digitalization strategy – including our cloud, integration, and data strategies. Together, we will continue improving the systems and applications our employees and students use daily, meeting the high expectations for digital innovation at AAU,” says Michael Pedersen, Development and PMO Manager, Aalborg University.

Trifork has extensive experience delivering solutions to Aalborg University, acting as a digital partner to develop efficient applications, solutions, and architectures and delivering on the cloud strategy to serve the systems, employees, and students. In the domain of education and learning, Trifork collaborates with customers and partners across Europe, delivering solutions in, e.g., the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, and Denmark.

“Since delivering our first service to Aalborg University in 2018, we have built a strong and successful collaboration. The new agreement allows us to take responsibility for development tasks together with Aalborg University on their exciting digital journey across their existing portfolio of systems and applications, as well as new implementations such as the new student information system,” says Jesper Krogh, Business Unit Leader at Trifork.





Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, Head of IR & PR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork (trifork.com)

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

