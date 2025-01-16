Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of 31 December 2024

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract
Under the liquidity contract entered between Elis and Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:
- 184,390 shares
- €1,531,816
In the 2nd half of 2024, the following resources were traded:
- On buy side, 1,635,873 shares for €33,206,130 (6,722 executions)
- On sell side, 1,619,744 shares for €33,168,052 (3,765 executions)
As a reminder:
1) The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 168,261 shares
- €1,569,894
2) In the 1st half of 2024, the following resources were traded:
- On buy side, 1,487,328 shares for €31,275,739 (4,324 executions)
- On sell side, 1,382,259 shares for €29,145,640 (3,418 executions)
3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:
- 63,192 shares
- €3,700,000
