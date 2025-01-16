United States Proton Therapy Market Forecasts 2025-2033, with Insights on Number of Patients Treated at US Proton Therapy Centers

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Proton Therapy Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States proton therapy market size was valued at USD 1 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.



United States Proton Therapy Market Growth Drivers

Rising Cancer Incidences

One of the primary factors fueling the proton therapy market in the United States is the increasing incidence of cancer. According to recent statistics, the number of cancer diagnoses continues to rise annually. As patients and healthcare providers seek advanced treatment options, proton therapy becomes an appealing solution due to its precision and reduced side effects compared to conventional therapies.

Technological Advancements

Another significant driver of the growth in the United States proton therapy market is the rapid technological advancements in equipment and techniques. The development of more compact and cost-effective proton therapy systems has made this treatment more accessible to various healthcare facilities. These innovations not only improve the efficacy of treatments but also enhance patient comfort and recovery.

Increased Awareness and Investment

Finally, growing awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients is contributing to the proton therapy market's expansion. Educational initiatives and clinical successes have prompted more hospitals and treatment centers to invest in proton therapy capabilities. As public knowledge improves, the demand for this advanced treatment is expected to increase, further propelling market growth.

United States Proton Therapy Market Synopsis



This market report provides the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in-depth analysis of the United States actual and potential proton therapy market.



The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2033. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of the major companies.



The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at US proton therapy centers.



The report also includes assessment of US reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials, market SWOT analysis and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the United States proton therapy market.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, US proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.



Some of the Prominent Players in the United States Proton Therapy Market include:

Hitachi

Mevion Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy

Provision Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Varian Medical Systems (Siemens Healthineers)

Report Scope:

The United States proton therapy market: size, insights, analysis and forecasts

The United States proton therapy market opportunity assessment

Analyzes number of the proton therapy treatment rooms in the United States

Thoroughly assesses the proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room market share: by company in the United States

Examine proton therapy center infrastructure analysis in the United States

Analyzes number of patients treated at proton therapy center in the United States

Reimbursement environment of the proton therapy market in the United States

Study the latest and updated applications of the proton therapy

Thoroughly assesses the pros and cons of the proton therapy, radiotherapy and carbon ion therapy

Examine the most latest and updates clinical trials of the proton therapy

United States proton therapy market SWOT analysis

Important deals and agreements in the proton therapy market

Key growth drivers and challenges of the proton therapy market in the united states

An all-inclusive list of the key players along with the analysis of their current proton therapy portfolios, united states proton therapy centers developed by the company, and recent development

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How big is the proton therapy market size in the United States?

What is the proton therapy market growth in the United States?

Who are the key players in the proton therapy market in the United States?

What are the factors driving the proton therapy market in the United States?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. What is Proton Therapy?



6. Proton Therapy Current Applications



7. Proton Therapy Comparative Analysis

7.1 Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

7.2 Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company



8. United States Proton Therapy Market

8.1 Proton Therapy Patients Treated Statistics (Volume)

8.2 Proton Therapy Market Analysis (Value)



9. United States Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1 Potential Proton Therapy Patient Base (Volume)

9.2 Potential Proton Therapy Market Demand Analysis (Value)



10. Number of Proton Therapy Treatment Rooms in the United States



11. United States Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

11.1 Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) Market Share

11.2 Treatment Room Market Share



12. United States Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

12.1 Current Proton Therapy Centers

12.2 Demand for Proton Therapy Centers



13. United States Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers



14. United States Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario



15. Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

15.1 Proton Accelerator

15.2 Beam Transport System

15.3 Beam Delivery System

15.4 Nozzle

15.5 Treatment Planning System

15.6 Image Viewers

15.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

15.8 Human Resource



16. Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country



17. Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

17.1 Collaboration Deals

17.2 Licensing Agreement

17.3 Exclusive Agreement

17.4 Partnership Deals

17.5 Venture Capital Investment

17.6 Development Agreement



18. SWOT Analysis



19. Key Companies Analysis

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Hitachi Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems (Siemens Healthineers)

Mevion Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy

Provision Healthcare

