Press Release

Investor seminar

Our CEO Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson is today presenting about Rovsing, our journey and capabilities as well as our strategic partnership with Marble Imaging at an investor seminar held by HC Andersen Capital.

About Rovsing:

Rovsing is a recognized space industry SME based in Denmark, delivering ground testing equipment and systems, software solutions & services for critical systems, and consultancy services to the commercial, military and institutional markets. Our solutions and services enable key capabilities and critical process throughout the industry.

For more information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson

hpt@rovsing.dk

https://rovsing.dk/

Attachment