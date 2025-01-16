Brazil Potash Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Keytrade AG for Up to One Million Tons of Potash Offtake Per Year

MOU Advances Brazil Potash's Commercialization Strategy with Second Major Potential Partner

Further Validates Brazil Potash's Position as an Emerging Domestic Supplier for Brazilian Agriculture

MANAUS, Brazil, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Keytrade AG ("Keytrade"), one of the world's leading fertilizer trading companies, for potential offtake of up to one million tons per year of potash from the Company's Autazes Potash Project (the "Project").

"This MOU with Keytrade represents another important step towards Brazil Potash's development and validates our strategic position in Brazil as a potential premier domestic potash supplier," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potassio do Brasil. "Combined with our existing offtake agreement with AMAGGI, we have now secured potential commitments for approximately 1.5 million tons of our planned 2.4 million tons of annual potash production, providing strong foundational support for project financing."

About Keytrade AG

Keytrade AG, a company founded in Switzerland in May 1997, was established by senior mineral fertilizer traders who have been working in the sector for many decades. Today, Keytrade AG is a leading fertilizer company and its employees in various offices around the world, cater to the needs of suppliers, distributors, retailers and end-users in more than 115 countries and across all fertilizer products, acting as a one stop shop on a worldwide basis. Besides the trading and marketing of conventional fertilizer products, it is engaged in impact investing and, through its subsidiary WeGrow, in the distribution of innovative and sustainable fertilizers and additives for technical agriculture applications.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project that will supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth but is vulnerable as it imports over 95% of its potash fertilizer despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products in Brazil. With initial planned annual potash production of 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 17% of the growing potash demand in Brazil with future plans to double output. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the MOU and the potential benefits of a definitive offtake agreement, are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

