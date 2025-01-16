Premier American Uranium Secures Part Three Drilling Permit for the Cebolleta Project, New Mexico

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce the receipt of an additional Part 3 drilling permit (the “Permit”) for its Cebolleta Uranium Project located in Cibola County, New Mexico, US (the “Project”). The Permit was granted by the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (“MMD”) for drilling up to 25 boreholes utilizing 25 drill pad surface areas to explore for more uranium on the Project.

This new Permit represents a significant milestone in the Project's advancement and development path and demonstrates the strength of PUR’s technical team in managing the permitting process as well as an effective working relationship with regulatory authorities. The Permit application, submitted in March 2024, was designed to facilitate the additional confirmation drilling anticipated to be required to validate historic drilling on the Project for inclusion in an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”)*. In June of 2024, PUR completed the MRE ahead of schedule relying on the successful confirmation drilling completed in 2023 and negating the necessity for much of the additional confirmation drilling contemplated in this Permit application.

As a result, PUR expects to realize substantial cost savings over its original confirmation drilling budget estimate under this Permit with increased flexibility and discretion on drilling. With the Permit now secured, PUR is contemplating drilling up to five technical confirmation holes in Area 3 (see Figure 1), while examining amending both this new Permit and the pre-existing Part 3 permit issued in 2023 for resource expansion drilling. The PUR technical team completed extensive archeological and biological clearance studies at the Project in fall of last year in support of amending this Permit for expansion drilling and can immediately begin the amendment process.

PUR’s goals for 2025 for the Cebolleta Project include:

Continuation of ongoing Cultural, Archeological and Biological studies in support of a Part 4 permit application (which allows for more robust and flexible drilling);

Conduct drill work under the newly issued Part 3 permit;

Update the Cebolleta MRE; and

Materially de-risk the Project with completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) targeting summer 2025.

* The Technical Report (as defined herein) with an effective date of April 30, 2024, includes an Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 18.6 million pounds of eU₃O₈ (6.6 million short tons at an average grade of 0.14% eU₃O₈) and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 4.9 million pounds of eU₃O₈ (2.6 million short tons at an average grade of 0.10% eU₃O₈). See “Qualified Person Statement” below.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR, commented, “The receipt of this Permit underscores the diligence and expertise of our team in navigating the permitting process efficiently and effectively. With multiple milestones achieved ahead of schedule at Cebolleta, we are now positioned to rapidly advance and de-risk the Project in 2025. We will aim to initiate certain technical drilling, as recommended in the NI 43-101 technical report on the Project, as well as potential resource expansion drilling (partly contingent on permit amendment), all in preparation for targeted delivery of an updated MRE and PEA this year. By leveraging a strategic and cost-conscious approach, we aim to deliver maximum value for our stakeholders, already materializing with the delivery of the MRE in June 2024, well ahead of plan and significantly reducing expected drilling costs and paving a path to establishing preliminary economics much earlier than we anticipated. We look forward to providing further updates on our plans as they are finalized.”





Figure 1: Location of the Cebolleta Project and Known Uranium Deposits

The Project has been a cornerstone PUR’s portfolio since its acquisition in 2024. Uranium mineralization at the Project are the northern extension of the Jackpile-Paguate trend of uranium deposits, which is one of the largest sandstone-hosted uranium endowments in the world.1,2 Collectively, the mines of the Laguna mining district produced more than 100 million pounds of U 3 O 8 from the Jackpile-Paguate trend during the period from 1951 to 1983, as documented by geologists of the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources and the US Department of Energy.2 The northern continuation of the Jackpile-Paguate trend of uranium deposits onto the southern part of the Project property is well established, but the extent of mineralization is not fully defined, representing several important potential exploration and growth opportunities for the Company.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mike Thompson, P.Geo., a consultant to PUR who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

For additional information regarding the Project, including details of the MRE and data verification related to certain scientific and technical information described in this news release, please see the Technical Report titled “Technical Report on the Cebolleta Uranium Project, Cibola County, New Mexico, USA” dated June 17, 2024 and with an effective date of April 30, 2024 (the “Technical Report”), which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of PUR’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, PUR is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. PUR benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. The Company’s distinguished team had extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions—positioning PUR as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

