Premier American Uranium Expands Mineralization at Kaycee ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming Following 100,000+ ft Drill Program

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce drill results from the 2025 drilling program at the Company’s wholly-owned Kaycee ISR Uranium Project (“Kaycee” or the “Project”) located in the prolific Powder River Basin (“PRB”) of northeastern Wyoming. The 2025 drilling campaign successfully advanced multiple targets, expanding areas of known uranium mineralization in the Outpost, Rustler, and Stampede exploration areas, each associated with major redox-controlled roll-front systems within the PRB. The Project is situated in the vicinity of several past and presently producing ISR uranium operations, including Energy Fuels Inc.’s Nichols Ranch and Uranium Energy Corp.’s Christensen Ranch ISR operations (Figure 1).

Highlights

Drilling completed in 2025 includes 132 drillholes for a total of 100,107 ft.

Follow-up drilling in the Outpost target area (Figure 2) during 2025 has confirmed the presence of a newly defined uranium-bearing roll front system within Fort Union Formation channel sands. The discovery builds upon positive drilling results from the Company’s late-2024 drilling program. Careful and astute field observations by the Company’s geologists resulted in the recognition of remnant uranium mineralization in up-dip exposures along the Pine Ridge escarpment and its relationship to more robust mineralization down-dip, at the Outpost target area with the following results: Eleven of the 23 holes encountered uranium mineralization. Eight of the 11 mineralized holes encountered grades of 0.02% eU₃O₈ or greater with a thickness of at least 2 ft (Table 1), including 3.5 ft of 0.27% eU₃O₈ in drillhole LT25-065 and 5.5 ft of 0.125% eU₃O₈ in drillhole LT25-069.

Drilling in the Rustler area further defined a previously identified north-south trending redox-front with associated uranium mineralization hosted in Wasatch Formation channel sands. This 3.5-mile corridor represents one of the most laterally continuous redox interfaces in the project area, with the following results: Twenty-two of the total 81 holes drilled in the Rustler area in 2025 encountered uranium mineralization. Fifteen of the 22 mineralized holes encountered grades of 0.02% eU₃O₈ or greater with a thickness of at least 2 ft (Table 1), including 8.5 ft of 0.083% eU₃O₈ in drillhole RT25-042 and 4 ft of 0.09% eU₃O₈ in drillhole RT25-064. The mineralized holes confirm the continuity of previously identified mineralization and are believed to demonstrate favourable host-sand characteristics and geologic characteristics similar to the nearby Nichols Ranch ISR uranium project of Energy Fuels Inc. less than five miles to the east.

Mineralized intercepts encountered in the Stampede area during 2025 drilling (Table 1) demonstrate continuity of the Wasatch-hosted redox trend between Stampede and Rustler, indicating that uranium mineralization extends along a broad north–south corridor. This finding strengthens the regional model for roll-front development and supports ongoing exploration targeting underexplored segments of the redox trend.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, “We are highly encouraged with the results of the 2025 drilling program at Kaycee, which validated our thesis that the Project offers resource potential in a top U.S. uranium producing jurisdiction. The program delivered a substantial number of holes with grades and thicknesses exceeding those typically necessary for incorporation into a mineral resource estimate, which we believe is very positive and bodes well for our 2026 exploration plans at Kaycee which are in the final planning stages. Goals for 2026 at include aggressive follow-up on newly identified and known mineralized areas to determine resource potential and formally confirming historical resources at the Project, while also testing high-priority targets born from recent drill work. PUR continues to establish a track record of successful consolidation of quality projects and rapidly demonstrating further value in the expanding portfolio. I congratulate our growing team on our successes portfolio wide.”

Table 1. 2025 Kaycee Significant Intercepts

Hole Intercept From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) eU₃O₈% LT25-051

intersected 793.5 796 2.5 0.072 including 1.5 0.095 including 1 0.111 LT25-059

intersected 610 616.5 6.5 0.063 including 4.5 0.078 LT25-065

intersected 798.5 802 3.5 0.27 including 2.5 0.365 including 2 0.438 LT25-066

intersected 783.5 786.5 3 0.065 including 1.5 0.095 including 0.5 0.115 LT25-068



intersected 806 810 4 0.084 including 3 0.099 including 1 0.109 LT25-069

intersected 782.5 785.5 3 0.33 and 799.5 805 5.5 0.125 including 4 0.159 including 2 0.259 LT25-070

intersected 789 791 2 0.039 including 0.5 0.053 LT25-071

intersected 789.5 793 3.5 0.037 including 0.5 0.06 RT25-018

intersected 137 139.5 2.5 0.045 including 1 0.062 RT25-028

intersected 527.5 531.5 4 0.053 including 2 0.073 and 537.5 540 2.5 0.034 RT25-042

intersected 440 448.5 8.5 0.083 including 7.5 0.09 including 2 0.117 RT25-047

intersected 419.5 421.5 2 0.046 including 1 0.061 RT25-049 intersected 695.5 697.5 2 0.33 RT25-053 intersected 702 704 2 0.028 RT25-058

intersected 364 369 5 0.061 including 2 0.07 including 1.5 0.073 and 675.5 678 2.5 0.041 including 1 0.051 RT25-060

intersected 425 428.5 3.5 0.056 including 2 0.074 RT25-062 intersected 456 458.5 2.5 0.03 RT25-064

intersected 409 413 4 0.09 including 2.5 0.127 including 2 0.145 RT25-065 intersected 644 647 3 0.027 RT25-072 intersected 563.5 568 4.5 0.027 RT25-073 intersected 560.5 563 2.5 0.027 RT25-075 intersected 525 527.5 2.5 0.077 RT25-078 intersected 513 515.5 2.5 0.032 SP25-012

intersected 742 744 2 0.063 including 1 0.084 SP25-016 intersected 733.5 736.5 3 0.025

Notes: Drill holes reported here encountered uranium mineralization with >2-ft thickness at or above a cut-off grade of 0.02% eU₃O₈.All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Century Geophysics of Tulsa Oklahoma, which is independent of the Company. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU 3 O 8 ) of the gamma-ray probes which are calibrated at the Department of Energy’s test facility in Casper, Wyoming. Uranium grades cited are calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are “equivalent” (“e”) grades of U₃O₈ %. eU₃O₈ is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium. Numerous comparisons of eU₃O₈ and chemical assays of PRB core samples indicate that eU₃O₈ is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally very flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses represent true thicknesses.

Figure 1. Kaycee Project Location, Wyoming

Figure 2. Kaycee Project Key Targets Drilled in 2025

Kaycee Project



The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts (Figure 3). The Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Project represents the largest grass-roots ISR exploration in the United States, with upwards of 400,000 ft of drilling completed since 2023.

PUR anchors one of the strongest exploration portfolios in Wyoming, combining its Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin with Kaycee to drive one of the largest ongoing drilling programs in the state and significantly expand its presence in both of the state’s major ISR-amenable uranium districts.

Figure 3. PUR’s Wyoming exploration portfolio, highlighting the Kaycee Project in the Powder River Basin and the Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin. Active exploration is currently underway at both projects.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by J.J. Brown, P.G., SME-RM, a consultant of PUR, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Brown has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this news release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, spontaneous-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. The mineralized zones are flat lying and the individual drill holes are vertical in orientation, and the thicknesses cited in this release are considered to be true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Century Geophysics of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a highly experienced and skilled geophysical contractor with a well-established history of providing reliable and accurate data.

Other information regarding the Company’s Kaycee Project, including with respect to the Quality Assurance and Quality Control measures applied during the work program can be referenced from the “Technical Report for NI 43-101 Kaycee Uranium Project, Johnson County, Wyoming USA,” dated September 21, 2025, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company’s extensive land position spans five of the nation’s top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico’s Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming’s Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

