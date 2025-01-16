Bitget Wallet Supports Jupiter's JUP Airdrop, Eligibility Checker Now Live

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, now supports the latest $JUP token airdrop campaign from Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator. As part of Jupiter's highly anticipated "Jupuary" airdrop event, Bitget Wallet users can check their eligibility and prepare to claim rewards totaling 700 million JUP tokens, valued at over $575 million.

To participate, users can access the Jupiter Airdrop Checker directly within the Bitget Wallet app's Discover section. By connecting their wallets, users can determine whether they qualify for a share of the airdrop and review their allocation. Eligible participants must create a personal profile to finalize the claim process and unlock future community opportunities. With 10 million addresses eligible, users are encouraged to connect their Bitget Wallet now, create a profile, and check their $JUP allocation to ensure they don't miss out. The claim process is set to open next week, and Bitget Wallet offers a seamless and secure platform for engaging with Jupiter's ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet has consistently supported large-scale airdrop campaigns, enabling users to seamlessly access and claim rewards. Past campaigns facilitated by the wallet have distributed millions of tokens worth over $1.8 billion to global participants, demonstrating its robust infrastructure for handling complex airdrop processes. The platform's intuitive interface ensures accessibility for all users, regardless of their Web3 experience.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented: "At Bitget Wallet, we are committed to providing users with the tools they need to access the best and the latest opportunities in the Web3 space. Our vision is to bridge more users into the Web3 space by facilitating the discovery and adoption of innovative digital assets."

Jupiter, a prominent DEX aggregator and launchpad on Solana, specializes in liquidity aggregation and token swaps, helping users find the best rates across decentralized platforms. With a total value locked (TVL) of $2.5 billion and $93 billion in spot trading volume in November 2024, Jupiter has established itself as a cornerstone of the DeFi landscape. The "Jupuar" airdrop campaign aims to expand the Jupiter community, rewarding active users, stakers, and participants in growth initiatives while incentivizing governance engagement.

For further details, visit Bitget Wallet X .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c55e4bc0-d95e-424d-9607-2e4d5b7a66ce