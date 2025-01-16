From Data to Movement: The Breakthrough Helping Paralyzed Patients Walk Again

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine being told you’ll never walk again. For millions with spinal cord injuries, this devastating reality is being rewritten. NeuroRestore, powered by SciChart’s real-time data visualization, is transforming lives with groundbreaking spinal stimulation therapies that restore mobility and independence.

Backed by a $50 million investment from Ottobock, a global leader in medical technology, these revolutionary treatments are advancing toward commercialization, offering hope to patients worldwide.

The Science Behind the Breakthrough

Spinal cord injuries disrupt communication between the brain and body, leaving neural circuits dormant but intact. NeuroRestore reawakens these pathways by delivering precise electrical pulses that mimic natural brain signals, reengaging motor neurons. Real-time monitoring and advanced visualization tools allow clinicians to tailor treatments dynamically, identifying and activating dormant neural circuits for optimal recovery.

This groundbreaking combination of targeted stimulation and iterative feedback loops has already delivered life-changing results, demonstrating the potential of personalized neurorehabilitation.

From Data to Recovery: The Role of SciChart

Restoring mobility to paralyzed patients requires synchronizing complex physiological data with precise electrical stimulation. Traditional tools often fall short in such demanding applications. SciChart bridges this gap with its proprietary rendering engine and real-time visualization capabilities, empowering clinicians to:

Instantly visualize neural activity, including muscle responses and stimulation waveforms.

Adjust parameters in real time, helping patients regain basic motor functions, such as standing, on their first day of therapy.

Process data from up to 16 EMG sensors simultaneously without latency or slowdowns.



“SciChart’s speed and thorough documentation have been crucial in advancing our therapy, enabling us to efficiently monitor numerous physiological signals without system slowdowns,” said Charles David Sasportes, Lausanne University Hospital.

From Wheels to Steps: A Patient’s Journey

For Michel Roccati, who was paralyzed after a motorcycle accident, NeuroRestore’s technology provided a life-changing breakthrough. With cutting-edge implants and SciChart-powered real-time visualization, Michel took his first steps after years in a wheelchair.

“Walking is super important. I just stand up, can solve a lot of problems in normal life. With the walker, I’m free. I can walk wherever I want,” said Michel.

This milestone underscores the independence and hope NeuroRestore’s therapies bring to patients worldwide.

Beyond Paralysis: Expanding Horizons

NeuroRestore’s journey is just one example of the innovation SciChart supports. While NeuroRestore explores therapies for stroke rehabilitation, Parkinson’s disease, and neuroprosthetics, SciChart continues its own mission of enabling medtech companies to pioneer life-changing technologies. Its real-time data visualization tools empower researchers and clinicians to develop breakthroughs in diagnostics, patient monitoring, and personalized care.

“Healthcare is about people, not just numbers,” says Andrew Burnett-Thompson SciChart CEO. “Our mission is to empower clinicians with the tools they need to turn complex data into life-saving decisions.”

For a closer look at this inspiring journey and the technology making it possible, watch the full story here: https://youtu.be/dKWON4ijYuw .

About SciChart

SciChart is a global leader in high-performance data visualization software, delivering the fastest, high-precision charts for complex, real-time applications. Its proprietary Vx™ Engine provides unmatched speed, flexibility, and precision. Trusted by industries like aerospace, healthcare, finance, and scientific research, SciChart supports cross-platform development for WPF, iOS, Android, JavaScript, and Linux. SciChart’s award-winning technology powers mission-critical solutions worldwide, rendering millions of data points in real time.

To learn more, visit www.scichart.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f4f1e26-4bd2-4ff7-8d7e-4742e512190e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0218c4fb-9840-477e-a6bd-2167fe710d3f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7892a08-6de8-4fee-a395-1b89617006ab