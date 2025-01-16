Propylene Oxide Market to Reach USD 40.5 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand in Healthcare Applications

Austin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Propylene Oxide Market size was valued at USD 20.97 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 34.75 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 5.79% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Propylene Oxide is a versatile compound used in various industries, including automotive, construction, food, and healthcare. The increasing demand for Propylene Oxide-based products in healthcare and cosmetics is one of the primary drivers of market growth. According to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), Propylene Oxide is crucial for producing polyether polyols used in polyurethane, which is widely utilized in the automotive and construction sectors. The surge in applications of Propylene Oxide-based materials in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors is also contributing to the market's expansion. For instance, in 2022, several European companies launched Propylene Oxide-based supplements, capitalizing on the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Additionally, advancements in Propylene Oxide's chemical processes, including its role in manufacturing biodegradable plastics, have prompted its integration into new materials. The increasing use of Propylene Oxide in the food and beverage industry, especially in formulations like soy drinks and protein-based beverages, is another factor contributing to its growing market demand. The growth of the automotive sector, where Propylene Oxide is used in coatings and foams, is also stimulating market expansion. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials and environmental regulations pose challenges to the market's future growth.





Propylene Oxide Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.97 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 34.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, Others)

• By Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, Hydrogen Peroxide Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Cumene-based Process)

• By End Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, Others) Key Drivers • Sustainable Shift Drives Growth of Bio-based Propylene Oxide with Reduced Emissions and Consumer Demand

• Rising Automotive Production and Electric Vehicle Growth Drive Demand for Propylene Oxide in Foams

What are the growth factors of the Propylene Oxide market?

Propylene Oxide’s role as an ingredient in food items, particularly in beverages and protein blends, is expanding. This demand is driven by the growing focus on functional food products that offer health benefits.

Propylene Oxide’s use in nutricosmetics, a category of beauty supplements, is gaining momentum. The compound is known for its beneficial effects on skin health, making it a popular ingredient in beauty products.

The increasing use of Propylene Oxide in biomedical and healthcare applications, particularly in creating biodegradable biomaterials, is expected to fuel the market's growth. As bioplastics and healthcare applications continue to evolve, demand for Propylene Oxide will likely rise.

Supply Chain Dynamics and Strategic Developments in the Propylene Oxide Market

The supply chain analysis of key players in the Propylene Oxide market highlights the strategic moves made by leading companies to strengthen their market position. BASF, with a production capacity of 2,000,000 tons in Europe, is expanding its production plant in Germany, which indicates an effort to meet rising demand and enhance manufacturing efficiency. Dow Chemicals, operating in North America with a capacity of 1,500,000 tons, has entered a partnership with local suppliers to reduce costs and improve the overall supply chain, ensuring competitive pricing and operational sustainability. LyondellBasell, with 1,200,000 tons of production capacity in the Asia-Pacific region, is investing in sustainable technologies to advance Propylene Oxide production methods, aligning with the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. These developments reflect the companies' proactive strategies in enhancing production, optimizing supply chains, and adapting to regional market demands, all of which significantly influence the overall growth and dynamics of the Propylene Oxide market. Understanding these efforts is crucial in evaluating the supply chain's role in market expansion.

Which segment dominated the Propylene Oxide Market?

Automotive segment dominated the Propylene Oxide market in 2023, with a market share of 30.6%. The automotive industry’s need for polyurethane foams and coatings, which are derived from Propylene Oxide, is a significant factor in this dominance. The growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles and the increasing application of Propylene Oxide in automotive components like insulation and interior materials are contributing to the strong performance of this segment. As more automotive manufacturers adopt sustainable practices and improve vehicle safety, the demand for Propylene Oxide-based materials continues to rise.

What Are the Opportunities of the Propylene Oxide Market?

The increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials offers opportunities for Propylene Oxide to be utilized in the production of bioplastics.

As the healthcare industry explores new biomaterials for implants and prosthetics, Propylene Oxide’s use in the development of bio-based products offers significant market potential.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the propylene oxide market with a 43.5% share, driven by strong industrial activity in China and India. China, as the largest producer and consumer, fuels demand through its growing automotive, construction, and electronics industries, particularly for polyurethane in lightweight vehicles. India's rapid industrialization, along with increased demand for propylene glycol and polyether polyols in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and automotive sectors, further boosts the region's market share. Southeast Asia, including Japan and South Korea, also contributes significantly, with robust chemical manufacturing reliant on propylene oxide for coatings and foams.

The Propylene Oxide Market is growing due to its increasing use in the automotive, construction, healthcare, and food industries. Demand is driven by its role in producing polyurethane, sustainable products, and biomedical applications. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, leads the market, supported by key players like BASF and Dow Chemicals expanding production and adopting sustainable technologies.

Recent Developments

November 2023: Dow and Evonik inaugurated a pilot plant in Hanau, Germany, for the conversion of hydrogen peroxide to propylene glycol (HPPG). Propylene glycol, a vital ingredient in personal care products, enhances moisture retention.

and inaugurated a pilot plant in Hanau, Germany, for the conversion of hydrogen peroxide to propylene glycol (HPPG). Propylene glycol, a vital ingredient in personal care products, enhances moisture retention. October 2023: BASF expanded its capacities for ethylene oxide and ethylene oxide derivatives at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium, in line with its customer-focused corporate strategy. This investment increased BASF's production capacity for these products by approximately 400,000 metric tons per year.

