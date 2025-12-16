Cardiovascular Devices Market Size to Reach USD 106.61 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Heart Disease Burden and Rapid Device Innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiovascular Devices Market Size & Trends:

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the Cardiovascular Devices Market size was estimated at USD 60.00 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 106.61 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2026-2033. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging populations driving higher demand for advanced cardiac devices. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and catheter-based interventions over traditional surgeries, further propelling the market expansion globally.

The U.S. Cardiovascular Devices market size was valued at USD 18.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.20 Billion by 2033. Driven by increasing incidence of heart diseases, technological innovations, and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures.





Get a Sample Report of Cardiovascular Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3175

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Aging Population Propel Market Expansion

The market for cardiovascular devices is mostly driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular illnesses (CVDs), such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and coronary artery disease, as well as the aging population. As medical professionals strive to enhance patient outcomes and lower complications, there is an increasing need for sophisticated cardiac devices such as pacemakers, stents, heart valves, and implantable cardiac monitors. Adoption is further accelerated by technological developments that allow for remote monitoring, less invasive procedures, and increased safety.

High Device Costs and Complex Reimbursement Policies May Impede Market Expansion

The adoption of sophisticated cardiovascular devices, such as implantable defibrillators, drug-eluting stents, and transcatheter valves, is hampered by their expensive cost, especially in developing and low-income areas. Hospital procurement and patient access are further hampered by complicated and uneven reimbursement regulations across nations. Device adoption is frequently delayed by lengthy approval procedures and regulatory obstacles faced by healthcare providers.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cardiovascular Devices Market Report are

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Terumo Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

B. Braun SE

Johnson & Johnson (Cordis / Biosense Webster)

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cook Medical Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Getinge AB (Maquet)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Cardiovascular Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E US$ 60.00 Billion Market Size by 2033 US$ 106.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.45 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Neural Network Type

The Therapeutic and Surgical Devices segment held a dominant share in the Cardiovascular Devices Market in 2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, coupled with increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, drives demand for advanced stents, pacemakers, and implantable defibrillators. The Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Cardiovascular Devices Market over 2026-2033 with a CAGR of 8.13%. Growing awareness for early detection and real-time cardiac monitoring is driving adoption of wearable ECG monitors, cardiac imaging systems, and remote monitoring solutions.

By Application

The Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) segment dominated the Cardiovascular Devices Market in 2025 due to the rising prevalence of atherosclerosis, obesity, and diabetes. Innovations in drug-eluting stents, biodegradable scaffolds, and precision imaging systems. The Heart Failure segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Cardiovascular Devices Market over 2026-2033 with a CAGR of 9.89%. Rising prevalence of chronic heart conditions and aging populations is driving demand for ventricular assist devices, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, and remote monitoring solutions.

By End-User

The Hospitals segment held a dominant share in 2025 as hospitals provide comprehensive cardiac care, including diagnostics, interventions, and surgeries. The Specialty Clinics segment is expected to record the fastest growth in the Cardiovascular Devices Market over 2026-2033. Rising outpatient cardiac care, minimally invasive interventions, and home monitoring solutions drive adoption.

Need Any Customization Research on Cardiovascular Devices Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3175

Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring devices

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

By Application

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Heart Failure

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America was projected to hold a 42% market share for cardiovascular devices. Increased market revenue and investment in cardiac care technologies are the results of the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and robust adoption of cutting-edge technology.

From 2026 to 2033, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a projected CAGR of 7.9%. Advanced device adoption and market expansion are fueled by factors such as growing healthcare investments, cardiovascular disease prevalence, and rapid urbanization.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Medtronic launched its next-generation implantable pacemaker series, featuring advanced remote monitoring capabilities and enhanced battery life to improve patient management and post-operative care.

, Medtronic launched its next-generation implantable pacemaker series, featuring advanced remote monitoring capabilities and enhanced battery life to improve patient management and post-operative care. In 2025, Abbott introduced its latest coronary stent system with drug-eluting technology, enabling faster recovery and reducing restenosis rates for patients undergoing interventional cardiology procedures.

Purchase Single User PDF of Cardiovascular Devices Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3175

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEVICE ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand how widely cardiovascular devices are used across hospitals and clinics, annual implantation volumes, and the shift toward minimally invasive device adoption.

– helps you understand how widely cardiovascular devices are used across hospitals and clinics, annual implantation volumes, and the shift toward minimally invasive device adoption. PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & DISEASE BURDEN INDEX – helps you assess age/gender distribution, incidence rates of cardiovascular disorders requiring device implants, and multi-device treatment patterns across patient groups.

– helps you assess age/gender distribution, incidence rates of cardiovascular disorders requiring device implants, and multi-device treatment patterns across patient groups. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-enabled diagnostics, remote-monitoring-integrated devices, and the uptake of bioresorbable and next-generation cardiovascular technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI-enabled diagnostics, remote-monitoring-integrated devices, and the uptake of bioresorbable and next-generation cardiovascular technologies. REGULATORY & INNOVATION PIPELINE TRACKER – helps you evaluate annual device approvals, market entry trends, and innovation momentum across global regulatory authorities.

– helps you evaluate annual device approvals, market entry trends, and innovation momentum across global regulatory authorities. CLINICAL OUTCOME & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you measure device failure rates, post-implantation recovery timelines, and long-term efficacy and survival improvements across key cardiovascular devices.

– helps you measure device failure rates, post-implantation recovery timelines, and long-term efficacy and survival improvements across key cardiovascular devices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET POSITIONING – helps you gauge the strength of leading cardiovascular device manufacturers based on innovation capability, procedure volume leadership, and global market penetration.

Access Complete Report Details of Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cardiovascular-devices-market-3175

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.