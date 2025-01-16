Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Size to Hit USD 10.21 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 9.47% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market size was valued at USD 4.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

As the global incidence of cardiovascular diseases continues to rise, the demand for Cardiac biomarker testing, used for diagnosing and monitoring heart-related conditions, is expanding rapidly. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools and an increasing preference for point-of-care testing further contribute to the market's growth.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Overview

The Cardiac Biomarker Testing market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the escalating demand for fast, precise diagnostic tools. Cardiac Biomarkers, substances present in the blood, play a crucial role in detecting heart damage or disease. Among the most commonly utilized Cardiac biomarker testing are troponin, BNP, and NT-proBNP, which are essential for diagnosing conditions like myocardial infarction (heart attack), heart failure, and other cardiovascular disorders.





Get a Sample Report of Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5506

The global demand for Cardiac biomarker testing is supported by a rising focus on preventive healthcare, the need for early disease detection, and advancements in diagnostic technology, such as high-throughput analyzers and portable devices. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized medicine and biomarker-guided therapies is propelling market growth. The increasing healthcare spending and better healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, are additional factors that are expected to contribute to the expansion of the market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin

Tosoh Corporation

LSI Medience Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.53 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.21 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of heart health.

Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type

In 2023, reagents and kits dominated the market, accounting for 65% of the market share. These products play a vital role in the accurate detection and quantification of Cardiac Biomarkers Testing, making them indispensable for diagnostic testing in clinical and point-of-care settings. The adoption of reagent kits is particularly driven by the need for accurate, sensitive, and specific diagnostic results in cardiology. As cardiovascular diseases become more prevalent, the demand for reagents and kits is expected to remain strong. Point-of-care testing is also contributing significantly to the segment’s dominance as these kits are used in emergency care and for monitoring patients with heart conditions in non-hospital settings.

By Biomarker Type

Troponin I and T biomarkers held a 40% market share in 2023 and are expected to continue dominating the market due to their high sensitivity and specificity in diagnosing acute myocardial infarction (heart attacks). These biomarkers are the gold standard for heart injury detection and are used extensively in emergency departments and diagnostic centers worldwide. Their critical role in early diagnosis and treatment planning makes them indispensable in clinical practice.

Need any customization research on Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5506

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Chemiluminescence

Immunofluorescence

ELISA

Immunochromatography

By Biomarker Type

Troponin I and T

Creatine kinase-MB(CK-MB)

Brain Natriuretic peptide (Bnp Or Nt-Probnp)

Myoglobin

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein(hs-CRP)

Other Cardiac Biomarkers

By Diseases

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Ischemia

By End User

Laboratory Testing Facilities

Hospital Labs

Reference Labs

Contract Testing Labs

Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities

Academic Institutions

Recent Developments

In June 2024 , Siemens Healthineers expanded its cardiac testing portfolio by introducing the NT-proBNPII (PBNPII) assay on the Atellica Solution platform. This addition aims to enhance heart failure diagnostics, leveraging NT-proBNP and BNP as key biomarkers of cardiac stress in response to increased ventricular filling pressure.

, Siemens Healthineers expanded its cardiac testing portfolio by introducing the NT-proBNPII (PBNPII) assay on the Atellica Solution platform. This addition aims to enhance heart failure diagnostics, leveraging NT-proBNP and BNP as key biomarkers of cardiac stress in response to increased ventricular filling pressure. In 2023, Roche, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, invested CHF 13.2 million in research and development, launching six new platforms, 21 diagnostic tests, and seven digital solutions. The company also accelerated its cardiometabolic disease (CMD) pipeline through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, advancing patient care and outcomes in cardiovascular diagnostics.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market, accounting for 40% of the total market revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, along with the presence of major healthcare providers, diagnostic companies, and research institutions. Additionally, the region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established healthcare reimbursement systems, and the rising demand for diagnostic solutions that enable early detection of heart conditions.

Europe followed closely, with significant contributions from countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, which have strong healthcare systems and a growing focus on cardiovascular disease prevention and management. The adoption of advanced cardiac biomarker testing technologies, such as automated systems and high-sensitivity assays, is further driving the market's growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by improving healthcare access, rising healthcare expenditures, and the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases in countries like China and India. The region's demand for cost-effective diagnostic tools and point-of-care testing is expected to further boost the market.

Conclusion

The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing disease burden, and rising demand for quick and accurate diagnostic tests. With a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and personalized medicine, the market is expected to reach new heights by 2032, making it an essential component of modern cardiovascular diagnostics.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5506

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases (2023)

5.2 Diagnostic Trends and Utilization Rates (2023), by Region

5.3 Test Volume and Market Penetration, by Region (2020–2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Diagnostic Tests, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.5 Technological Advancements and Adoption Rates (2023)

5.6 Regulatory Landscape and Approvals (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market by Product Type

8. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market by Biomarker Type

9. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market by Diseases

10. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cardiac-biomarker-testing-market-5506

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.