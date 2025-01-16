Beacon Hill Completes Rebrand, Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Expanded Services

Boston, MA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beacon Hill is proud to announce the successful completion of its rebranding initiative, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s 24-year history. This transformation reflects Beacon Hill’s evolution from a traditional staffing firm to a comprehensive solutions provider, meeting the diverse needs of clients and candidates with an expanded suite of services.

A New Name for a New Chapter

As part of this transformation, Beacon Hill Staffing Group has officially streamlined its name to “Beacon Hill.” Additionally, effective January 1, 2025, the company’s legal name has been updated to Beacon Hill Solutions Group, LLC. This administrative change leaves the company’s structure and tax ID unchanged. The simplified name underscores Beacon Hill’s growth and forward-looking vision, symbolizing its commitment to innovation and expanded capabilities.

Unveiling New Branding Elements

Beacon Hill’s rebrand introduces several key updates designed to align with its enhanced identity:

New Website Domain: The company has launched a streamlined website domain, www.bhsg.com, reflecting its updated branding.

New Email Domain: Beacon Hill team members will now use the email domain @bhsg.com. To ensure uninterrupted communication, emails sent to the previous domain will be automatically forwarded during the transition period.

New Logo: The refreshed logo maintains ties to Beacon Hill's heritage while prominently featuring the company's trademarked tagline, Experts at Work®. This update reinforces Beacon Hill's dedication to expertise, excellence and delivering exceptional results.

A Vision for the Future

Beacon Hill’s rebranding initiative is more than a visual update—it represents a renewed commitment to growth and innovation. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to providing clients and candidates with trusted service and expertise under a brand that better reflects its expanded capabilities and aspirations.

Beacon Hill extends its heartfelt gratitude to its employees, partners and clients for their continued support and role in this transformative journey. With this rebrand, the company is excited to build on its legacy and create new opportunities for years to come.

For more information, visit www.bhsg.com.

