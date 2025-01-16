Land Survey Industry Poised for Drone-Driven Transformation as Market Approaches $12.6 Billion

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - According to a report from industry insider DroneXl, the land survey equipment market is on track to reach $12.56 billion by 2028, driven by increasing urbanization and the adoption of Drone Technology across various industries. Traditional land surveying methods are giving way to more efficient drone-based solutions that can complete surveys in hours rather than weeks or months according to industry analysis. The transformation is particularly evident in developing nations where smart city initiatives are creating unprecedented demand for precise surveying capabilities. Governments in India, Peru, and China are leading this charge, requiring thorough site surveys before launching ambitious urban development projects. It continued saying: “Drones have emerged as the preferred tool for land surveying, offering superior efficiency and flexibility compared to traditional methods. Modern survey drones combine aerial photography, mapping capabilities, and GNSS technology to capture comprehensive topographic data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The technology’s appeal lies in its ability to integrate multiple data collection methods: High-resolution aerial photography; LiDAR scanning for precise measurements; GPS positioning for accurate geolocation; and Video capture for detailed site documentation.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE: UMAC).

DroneXl added: “Several factors are accelerating the adoption of drone technology in land surveying are: The digitalization of surveying processes has dramatically reduced costs while improving accuracy. Modern drones can integrate various data types through specialized software, providing comprehensive survey results that were previously impossible to obtain through traditional methods. Infrastructure development in major US cities, coupled with similar expansion in India and China, is creating sustained demand for advanced surveying capabilities. This growth is further supported by the increasing need for precise measurements in: Construction projects; Renewable energy installations; Mining operations; Oil and gas exploration Forestry management; Precision farming; and Transportation planning. The transition to drone-based surveying requires careful navigation of regulatory requirements. Operators must obtain FAA licensing and demonstrate drone expertise, while also maintaining traditional surveying credentials. This dual requirement creates a unique opportunity for companies that can bridge the gap between conventional surveying and drone technology.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Completes Acquisition of Weddle Surveying Inc. to Form Base of its Northwest US Region Drone as a Service Business and Focus on Drone Swarms and Wildfire Applications – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Weddle Survey Inc., a land survey engineering company which will form the base of its Northwest US Drone as a Service (DaaS) operations. Weddle Surveying is an established land survey engineering firm located near Portland, Oregon with over 200 customers. ZenaDrone teams are currently onsite to onboard and convert Weddle operations into using drones for land surveys. In addition to land surveys, it is anticipated that the combined entity will develop drone solutions for other applications including surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management applications. We will apply our drone swarm technology which is under development for wildfires in the Pacific Coast states.

“We are thrilled to integrate this acquisition, another step towards our vision for a national DaaS business which will include approximately 20 planned acquisitions, bringing the speed and precision of AI drones to legacy businesses. Weddle Surveying is a profitable company that will add land survey expertise, an established customer base, and revenue to our business. We look forward combining AI drones to the innovation of land surveys, and applying quantum computing and large datasets to improve and better manage in-demand applications like wildfire management,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaDrone’s Drone as a Service or DaaS, is a convenient and flexible pay-as-you-go business model the company is implementing enabling business users to benefit from the efficiencies of using drones for surveillance and inspection, crop management, or land surveying, without having to buy the hardware and software, or acquire the pilot certifications and regulatory approvals needed to implement.

In land survey applications, remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS or vision systems, capture and analyze high-resolution pictures and aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of the typical weeks or months that may be required using traditional tripod-mounted photogrammetry instruments and methodologies. Accurate land surveys are required for legal purposes and are essential for the planning and building of roads and commercial, residential and other government building projects.

ZenaDrone has an existing joint venture partnership with a Native American company and has met with many other organizations in Pacific Coast states interested in using ZenaDrone1000 to scan massive tracts of land, over 300 square miles, for fire management applications. The level of datasets required for these expansive areas and applications can only be accomplished using quantum computing technology and multiple drones or drone swarms that coordinate together in real time.

ZenaTech previously announced the launch of a project called Sky Traffic which will utilize ZenaDrone AI drones, quantum computing, and specialized teams to develop and test advanced traffic management, weather forecasting, wildfire, and defense applications using large datasets and Amazon Web Services computing devices and platforms.

AI drones can survey and collect massive amounts of real-time data on weather, fire conditions, and terrain, which can then be processed using quantum computing to create highly accurate predictive models. The synergy of AI drones with quantum computing can result in more efficient fire detection, response and prevention, minimizing the impact of wildfires on lives, property, and the environment. Drones are already useful in surveillance, detection, and firefighting, while quantum computing and drone swarms, although still emerging, can enhance predictive capabilities, resource optimization, and modeling of complex fire behavior. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone technology industry include:

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, January 28. President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event webcast link is available on the Events and Presentations section of www.boeing.com/investors where the news release and presentation materials will be posted prior to the event. Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) recently released a letter to shareholders: Dear Shareholders, I hope this letter finds you well this holiday season. While this communication is unusual for this time of year, I feel it's important to address a matter that has been brought to my attention. Short sellers are likely planning to create a negative news cycle targeting Unusual Machines, taking advantage of the holidays to manipulate our share price for personal financial gain. While unfortunate, these predatory tactics are something that comes with our growing profile and the increasing significance of what we're building. I want to provide you with the facts about our progress and position, enabling you to make investment decisions for yourselves, free from the noise of misinformation.

Let me be clear: this company's mission and integrity are unshakeable, and we are well-positioned to keep executing on our vision. In today's media landscape, it's easy to throw around accusations like "pump and dump." While our stock price jumped recently, it was not the result of any marketing campaign initiated or sponsored by us. We expect to continue to grow and increase our speed of execution. Our early results indicate our ability to compete with-and eventually outperform-global players in the drone industry.

We know that increased visibility invites increased scrutiny. Rest assured: negative media or attempts to manipulate our share price will not distract us. We are focused on executing our vision of becoming a major U.S. drone technology company, strengthening supply chains, and reducing reliance on foreign manufacturers.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recently announced the preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, beating the previous revenue guidance in the earnings release for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenues for the fourth quarter 2024 are expected to reach RMB162 million, representing an increase of 20% from the guidance of RMB135 million, and a year-over-year increase of 187% from RMB56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenues for the fiscal year 2024 are expected to reach RMB454 million, representing an increase of 6% from the guidance of RMB427 million, and a year-over-year increase of 287% from RMB117.4 million in 2023. The upward performance reflects stronger-than-expected market demand for EHang’s flagship EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, key operational milestones, and growing momentum in the Company’s business.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced that its ballistics protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC (Safe-Pro USA) will be exhibiting at the upcoming SHOT Show 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from January 21-24, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safe-Pro USA will be exhibiting in the Palazzo Ballroom at booth #55939 on January 22nd and 23rd.

The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT Show®) is one of the largest of its kind events for target shooting, hunting, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The annual event, attracting more than 55,000 industry professionals from around the world, serves as a premier platform to showcase new products, engage in educational sessions, and forge valuable connections. At SHOT Show 2025, Safe-Pro USA will be displaying an array of new ballistic protective solutions designed for law enforcement. Highlighted by its ultra-lightweight and ultra-thin "305 PRO" hard armor plate, Safe-Pro USA will also display newly developed high-performance ballistic plates and vests compliant with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) latest ballistic standard, NIJ 0101.07, all designed to offer enhanced protection for law enforcement and first responders against high-power rifle threats such as AR-15s and AK-47s.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group