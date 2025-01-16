Safe Harbor Financial Surpasses $25 Billion in Cannabis-Related Funds as It Celebrates 10th Anniversary

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a trailblazer in providing secure and compliant financial services for the regulated cannabis industry, announced a significant achievement: surpassing $25 billion in processed cannabis-related funds through its trusted network of partner banks. This milestone aligns with the company's 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of innovation, resilience, reliability and leadership in a complex industry where many have succumbed to regulatory scrutiny.

Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial said, “Our founding mission was to enhance community safety by providing a stable and compliant environment for legal cannabis companies. Reaching this threshold during our 10th anniversary is a landmark achievement that speaks to our unwavering commitment to supporting the cannabis industry with transparent, secure and scalable financial solutions. This milestone is not just a reflection of our success but also a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion and expertise of our team. Over the past decade, we’ve built an unparalleled platform that empowers cannabis businesses to thrive while setting new standards for compliance, accountability and innovation in the financial sector. I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished and am excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to drive the industry forward.”

Since its founding in 2015, Safe Harbor has led the charge in addressing the unique financial challenges faced by the cannabis sector. As one of the first financial institutions to design solutions specifically for cannabis businesses, Safe Harbor now serves clients across nearly 40 states and US territories, delivering a robust suite of financial products that enable businesses to operate with confidence in a heavily regulated environment.

“Safe Harbor Financial has been an essential partner in our journey,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis , a vertical multi-state operator headquartered in Arizona. “Their innovative approach to cannabis banking has enabled us to access critical financial services while maintaining full compliance with stringent state and federal regulations. As the industry grows and pushes for federal reform, Safe Harbor’s expertise and leadership are more important than ever. We’re proud to be part of their journey and look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

The Company’s $25 billion milestone reflects its strategic focus on scaling operations, expanding services and remaining at the forefront of industry innovation. With a proven track record of reliability and a deep commitment to fostering trust and compliance, Safe Harbor continues to solidify its position as the go-to financial partner for cannabis businesses.

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning nearly 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

