Byrna Technologies to Exhibit at the 2025 SHOT Show

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced its participation in the 2025 SHOT Show, hosted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). The event will take place January 21-24, 2025, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Byrna will exhibit its less-lethal solutions on SHOT Show’s main floor at Booth #15253 in The Venetian Resort on Expo Level 2. Attendees who visit the booth will have the unique opportunity to handle and fire a Byrna launcher in a controlled setting and experience the less-lethal difference.

In addition to showcasing Byrna’s less-lethal portfolio of products, the Company will host several special industry guests at its booth throughout the week. Byrna will also be announcing its Dealer of the Year Awards, recognizing top performers in its growing dealer network and sharing updates on its retail strategy, including company-owned stores and partnerships.

“SHOT Show is a key event for engaging with customers and industry professionals,” said Luan Pham, Byrna Chief Revenue Marketing Officer. “Over the past two years, we’ve successfully grown our brand awareness in the expanding less-lethal market. This year’s show provides another valuable opportunity to showcase our less-lethal solutions, connect with customers at the expo and our nearby company-owned store, and strengthen our presence in the market.”

The 2025 SHOT Show is the world’s largest trade event for professionals in the shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, personal defense, and armed forces industries. The event will feature over 2,700 exhibitors and 100,000 products, providing a premier opportunity for attendees to connect with retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and industry experts. With participants spanning outdoor and sporting goods retailers, tactical training professionals, security organizations, and international buyers, the SHOT Show highlights the latest advancements across a wide range of industries.

For more information on the 2025 SHOT Show, please visit the event’s website.

