Global Drone Surveying Market is Estimated to Reach $8.06 Billion by End of 2033 as Technological Advancements Hit the Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The drone industry as a whole has been on a technological improvement spree for a quite long time. The drone industry has witnessed multiple breakthroughs in its uses and operations. The drone market is flooded with companies providing an abundance of drone-related products and services. Drone surveying services have emerged as one of the most sought-after drone-related services in the past few years. Drone surveying services are being applied in multiple industries such as agriculture, mining, infrastructural development, energy, transportation, etc. and the demand continues to increase and more industries are expected to integrate drones for their operation use. A report from Fact.MR said that the global drone surveying market, which reached a valuation of approximately US$ 1380.4, is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% through 2033 and achieve a valuation of US$ 8061.5 million by the end of 2033. The drone surveying market, which accounted for 21% of the total drone service market in 2022 is expected to increase its share in the total drone service market by the end of the forecast period. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

The Fact.MR report added:” Currently, the drone surveying market is enjoying a valuation of US$ 1157.1 million and is expected to witness double-digit growth in the next 10-15 years. The drone industry, especially the companies proving products/services related to surveying and mapping are witnessing huge demand from both consumer and investors. Venture capitalists and private equity firms are investing millions of dollars in these companies to be early participants in the soon-to-be multi-billion-dollar industry. It concluded: “Short Term (2024 Q1-2026): The drone surveying industry is in its early stage of growth where still many industries are ready to adopt the uses of drones in their operations. It is expected that during this period, the drone surveying market will take a form of an organized industry.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Completes Acquisition of Weddle Surveying Inc. to Form Base of its Northwest US Region Drone as a Service Business and Focus on Drone Swarms and Wildfire Applications – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Weddle Survey Inc., a land survey engineering company which will form the base of its Northwest US Drone as a Service (DaaS) operations. Weddle Surveying is an established land survey engineering firm located near Portland, Oregon with over 200 customers. ZenaDrone teams are currently onsite to onboard and convert Weddle operations into using drones for land surveys. In addition to land surveys, it is anticipated that the combined entity will develop drone solutions for other applications including surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management applications. We will apply our drone swarm technology which is under development for wildfires in the Pacific Coast states.

“We are thrilled to integrate this acquisition, another step towards our vision for a national DaaS business which will include approximately 20 planned acquisitions, bringing the speed and precision of AI drones to legacy businesses. Weddle Surveying is a profitable company that will add land survey expertise, an established customer base, and revenue to our business. We look forward combining AI drones to the innovation of land surveys, and applying quantum computing and large datasets to improve and better manage in-demand applications like wildfire management,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaDrone’s Drone as a Service or DaaS, is a convenient and flexible pay-as-you-go business model the company is implementing enabling business users to benefit from the efficiencies of using drones for surveillance and inspection, crop management, or land surveying, without having to buy the hardware and software, or acquire the pilot certifications and regulatory approvals needed to implement.

In land survey applications, remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS or vision systems, capture and analyze high-resolution pictures and aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of the typical weeks or months that may be required using traditional tripod-mounted photogrammetry instruments and methodologies. Accurate land surveys are required for legal purposes and are essential for the planning and building of roads and commercial, residential and other government building projects.

ZenaDrone has an existing joint venture partnership with a Native American company and has met with many other organizations in Pacific Coast states interested in using ZenaDrone1000 to scan massive tracts of land, over 300 square miles, for fire management applications. The level of datasets required for these expansive areas and applications can only be accomplished using quantum computing technology and multiple drones or drone swarms that coordinate together in real time.

ZenaTech previously announced the launch of a project called Sky Traffic which will utilize ZenaDrone AI drones, quantum computing, and specialized teams to develop and test advanced traffic management, weather forecasting, wildfire, and defense applications using large datasets and Amazon Web Services computing devices and platforms.

AI drones can survey and collect massive amounts of real-time data on weather, fire conditions, and terrain, which can then be processed using quantum computing to create highly accurate predictive models. The synergy of AI drones with quantum computing can result in more efficient fire detection, response and prevention, minimizing the impact of wildfires on lives, property, and the environment. Drones are already useful in surveillance, detection, and firefighting, while quantum computing and drone swarms, although still emerging, can enhance predictive capabilities, resource optimization, and modeling of complex fire behavior. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone technology industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced the successful completion of initial flights as part of a proof-of-concept, research-and-development drone delivery project for Mass General Brigham (MGB) Home Hospital. This initial phase involved collaborating with MGB and regulators to evaluate and map potential routes as well as complete test flights that included takeoff and landing within hospital infrastructure. These test flights did not contribute to care delivery. This initiative aims to demonstrate how drone deliveries could ensure timely access to critical medical supplies or laboratory samples, thereby minimizing traditional logistical delays.

Phase One of the project focuses on the greater Boston metropolitan area to identify how Draganfly’s proprietary drone technology addresses healthcare logistics challenges by reducing delays caused by traffic congestion and outdated delivery methods. "This is a first step toward our vision of someday delivering high-quality healthcare directly to patients' homes in a more timely and cost-effective manner,” said Dr. David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, Clinical Director of Research & Development at Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home.

Palladyne AI Corp. ("Palladyne AI"), a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the defense and commercial sectors, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced the completion of the first successful flight in which multiple Teal drones equipped with Palladyne™ Pilot AI software autonomously collaborated to identify, prioritize, and track objects of interest on the ground. The flight demonstrates how the Palladyne Pilot AI software leverages sensor management and platform collaboration to enable a flight of two or more drones to autonomously collaborate and share multi-modal sensor information under constrained communication between drones. This follows Palladyne AI’s announcement in December 2024 that it had successfully demonstrated a single drone’s ability to interface with a small drone’s autopilot system using Palladyne Pilot to autonomously identify, prioritize, and track terrestrial targets.

"Enabling multiple Teal and Black Widow drones to synthesize and share multi-modal sensor fusion information in real-time will dramatically improve situational awareness in the field," said Geoff Hitchcock, Chief Revenue Officer, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. "Even more compelling is the ability to translate that shared information into autonomous navigation, enabling a single operator to manage multiple drones with a substantially reduced cognitive load and in operational environments with limited connectivity. We look forward to engaging with our customers to showcase the value of this groundbreaking joint-solution."

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 26, 2024. "AeroVironment continues to deliver strong results, including record second-quarter revenue along with a healthy funded backlog that is 25% higher than the prior quarter," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Key wins from our Loitering Munition Systems segment continue to drive growth for the company.

"We expect our proposed acquisition of BlueHalo to further advance our growth opportunities with a highly complementary portfolio of products, customers and capabilities in key defense space and intelligence sectors and establish AeroVironment as the next generation defense technology company for our customers. We look forward to continued momentum beyond fiscal year 2025."

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced that its Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") business unit's Airobotics subsidiary has received a purchase order for its Iron Drone Raider from a major defense company. The order includes the integration and testing of new features required for defending from additional ground threats.

"The Iron Drone Raider is a high performing, modular platform with AI-driven navigation and operating capabilities tailored to the most demanding defense requirements," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Indeed, this versatility is allowing for expanded applications further expanding the potential market size for our Iron Drone platform. These new use cases meet an additional need identified by a governmental customer with the required performance and cost parameters. Securing this platform expansion highlights the exceptional talent and experience of our Airobotics team and the confidence our defense partners and customers have in Ondas."

During the third quarter of 2024, OAS secured several initial orders in the defense market, totaling approximately $14.4 million, which included several purchase orders totaling $9.0 million from a major government military customer for the Iron Drone Raider system. The Iron Drone Raider systems are being deployed as a core element of a multi-layered homeland security infrastructure to protect critical locations, assets and populations from the threat of hostile drones.

