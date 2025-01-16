Progyny Appoints Healthcare Veteran Debra Morris to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, today announced the appointment of 30-year healthcare industry veteran Debra Morris to its board of directors, effective January 16, 2025.

Debra Morris currently serves as President of AccessHope, a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered. Previously she served as EVP and CFO of Apria Healthcare where she demonstrated her ability to navigate complex industry challenges, drive operational excellence, and deliver value to stakeholders. With her extensive board service and proven leadership in handling periods of rapid industry change, Morris is well-positioned to positively impact Progyny as it continues to transform fertility, family building, and women’s healthcare.

“Debby’s ability to scale organizations and her expertise in our healthcare system and payment models, operational efficiency, and navigating periods of rapid growth make her a perfect addition to Progyny,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer, Progyny. “Her extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand access to our industry-leading family building and women’s healthcare solutions.”

“As someone who personally experienced the challenges of infertility, I’m excited to bring my professional and personal experience to support such an important mission,” said Morris. “Progyny’s innovative model, superior outcomes, and commitment to empowering women and families set it apart as a true leader in the space.”

Morris will serve on the Compensation Committee.

For more information visit www.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com

Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com