Jade City Launches New Telegram Game Featuring Dragons, Tokenised Gemstones & $JCT Rewards

GUANGDONG / LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade City, which is pioneering the tokenization of jade gemstones, today announced the launch of its Telegram mini-app ‘Flappy Jade’, inspired by popular side-scroller game Flappy Bird.

The structure of the Flappy Jade game involves players collecting Jade gemstones by controlling the flight of a dragon, attempting to fly between boulders without hitting them. The player's score is determined by the number of Jade stones they collect. The game has been in development for the last few months, with close collaboration from the expanding Jade City community. A test group of 300 players provided feedback on everything from controls to gameplay mechanics, ensuring a polished user experience for launch day. This collaboration reflects Jade City’s commitment to delivering engaging, community-driven content as it prepares for its highly anticipated mainnet launch and TGE.

The app includes leaderboards, rewards, and an incentivization scheme for high-performing players, who will be rewarded with a combination of $JCT, the soon-to-be-launched native utility token for Jade City and and tokenized physical jade gemstones that can be used to access the upcoming gemstone loot boxes.

"With the launch of Flappy Jade, our goal is to create a fun, engaging gaming experience with real-world rewards on the line. Flappy Jade is seamlessly integrated into Telegram, allowing users to jump into the action without downloading additional apps. We’re excited to see how the community embraces this novel mini-app as we march towards mainnet", said William Ralston-Saul, CEO of Jade City.

Jade City is being built as an EVM-compatible dApp. The development of the Jade City platform has been led by CTO David Atkinson, who joined the company in November 2023. Atkinson, who co-founded Holochain, Holo, Rain, and Gild Labs, is a brilliant technology innovator who specializes in developing and building complex crypto-economy and ecosystems, has designed over 60 currencies, and has advised numerous startups on tokenomics and transparent technology solutions.

Jade City is a blockchain powered platform which will be issuing jade-backed bonds that will pay out a high yield in tokenized physical jade, up to 24% each year. Profits generated will be channeled back to $JCT token holders through a “buy and burn” mechanism. The Jade City team has partnered with the owners of the world’s largest jade mine to secure one of the most substantial jade inventories in the world, and over the last two years has funded the mine to start production. Jade City is in a unique position to democratize global access to the jade value chain, utilizing the blockchain to provide accessibility, transparency and trust to one of the world's largest gemstone trades.

For more information, please visit https://www.jadecity.io.

About Jade City

Jade City is a blockchain-powered RWA platform specifically designed to democratize the jade value chain through DeFi and tokenization, allowing users to earn, trade and speculate in tokenized jade. Jade City’s economy will be funded through issuing jade-backed bonds in return for $USD. Bond holders will earn tokenized jade at high interest rates of up to 24% each year. The tokenized jade earned can then either be sold or used to play for the chance to win valuable jade stones from gamified Jade Loot Boxes. Jade City is co-founded by the owners of the world’s largest jade reserve. For more information, please visit https://www.jadecity.io.



Media contact: jade@transformgroup.com

