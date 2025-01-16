Issue of Equity - Correction

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

CORRECTION: Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

16 January 2025

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (the “Company”) wishes to notify the correction of two errors in the announcements dated 29 November 2024 and 20 December 2024 concerning the allotment of shares under the offer for subscription contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 November 2024. The corrected details are as follows:

Date announcement published Date of Allotment Correction to the total number of shares the Company has allotted under the offer 29 November 2024 29 November 2024 In total the Company has allotted 29,733,500 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. 20 December 2024 19 December 2024 In total the Company has allotted 35,533,454 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer.

All other details in the original announcements remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181