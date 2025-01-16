TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto & York Region Labour Council is co-hosting the People's March Toronto rally this Saturday with International Women’s Day Toronto, Community Solidarity Toronto and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations as a show of solidarity with the U.S. resistance against Trump.

Speakers like Judy Rebick, Chiara Padovani, Andria Babbington, Merv King, Navjot Salaria and more will speak about the rise of the right-wing. They’ll also be speaking to what we, as Canadians, can and should do to fight for a better future for all of us – a future that includes affordable housing, gender equity, good jobs, immigrants rights and more.

WHEN: Saturday January 18, 2025

12:00PM WHERE: U.S. Consulate (across the street)

361 University Ave

We expect to have a presence in front of the U.S. Consulate regardless of weather.

Media Contact:

Susan McMurray

Executive Assistant, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 882 2247

Email: smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the region. Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.