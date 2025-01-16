Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Nordstrom: Is $24.25 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Erik, Pete, Jamie Nordstrom and other members of the Nordstrom family (collectively, the “Nordstrom Family”) and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V.

Under the proposed acquisition agreement, Nordstrom shareholders would receive $24.25 per share in cash. Johnson Fistel is examining whether this compensation is fair and whether the process leading to the agreement adequately valued the company. The investigation focuses on whether Nordstrom’s Board of Directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties to shareholders, including whether they properly explored alternative options and ensured the sale price reflects the full value of Nordstrom shares. The goal is to safeguard shareholder interests throughout the transaction.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/nordstrom-inc. If you are a shareholder of Nordstrom and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com