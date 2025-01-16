ReversingLabs Completes Record-Breaking 2024 – Market Demand for a Proven Software Supply Chain Control Fuels 150% Growth in Spectra Assure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, announced that 2024 was a milestone year for RL, identifying more than 5 billion unique malicious files, a 48% increase year over year, with Spectra Assure achieving a customer growth of more than 150%.

RL maintains the largest searchable repository of malware and goodware, including 422 billion files - a total of 23.92 PB. This repository, combined with proprietary threat research and RL’s complex binary analysis, fuels Spectra Core threat intelligence, which powers Spectra Assure to ensure it can identify sophisticated cybercriminals and nation-state actors. In 2024, RL did the following.

Added 67 billion files to its threat repository (19% increase).

Identified 4.9 billion malicious files, up 48% over 2023.

Served an additional 145 billion API requests in 2024, bringing the total number of requests to nearly 300 billion.

Collected 1.4 billion URLs, a 30 percent increase over 2023.

Of these, Spectra threat intelligence identified 624 million malicious URLs, 26 percent more than it detected in 2023.

Collected 163 million domains in 2024, up 116 percent over 2023. Of these domains, Spectra Intelligence identified 78 million that were malicious.

Spectra Assure confirmed 36 active software supply chain incidents with customers in 2024 — malware that was not identified or stopped by traditional application security methods.

According to a Gartner® report, Mitigate Enterprise Software Supply Chain Security Risks, “Software supply chain attacks have seen triple-digit increases, but few organizations have taken steps to evaluate the risks of these complex attacks.” The report then states that “The lack of transparency and trust within the global software supply chain has emerged as a critical issue for organizations of all kinds.”

The growth in Spectra Assure was fueled by demand from software vendors and enterprise buyers seeking to fortify their software supply chain risks. Companies from finance, high tech, energy, and healthcare sectors, and software providers like SolarWind s, Crogl , and AdriaScan, among others, are turning to RL Spectra Assure to identify malware in commercial software they produce or use across their enterprise.

“The ideal case is that you're running ReversingLabs on everything prior to purchase. I not only get the SBOM, I also get insights into malicious code or tampering.” - Tim Brown, CISO, Solarwinds

Powered by the industry’s leading AI-driven complex binary analysis technology, RL Spectra Assure sees and stops software supply chain attacks, empowering software producers and enterprise buyers to identify risks and threats such as malware, tampering, or suspicious behaviors. It eliminates coverage gaps, prioritizes alerts, enforces custom policies, streamlines remediation, and validates build integrity in minutes without the need for source code. Thanks to RL, businesses can now trust software before it is released, acquired, deployed, or updated and avoid potentially costly attacks.

“We have almost every cybersecurity tool, but Spectra Assure showed us risks we couldn’t see before. That was huge.” - Global Head of Windows, Large Global Bank

“Enterprise organizations recognize software supply chain attacks are a significant threat to their business, and not just from open source. Business leaders understand the threat includes commercial software, which today represents the largest and most under-addressed attack surface for enterprises,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder of ReversingLabs. “As we shift from the ‘Era of Inherent Trust’ and enter the ‘Era of Transparency,’ growing numbers of companies are turning to Spectra Assure to gain the assurances that software is secure, malware and tamper-free, and compliant before release or deployment.”

“The remarkable growth of Spectra Assure over the past year reflects the increasing recognition by enterprises and software vendors of the need for proactive software supply chain security,” said Peter Doggart, COO of ReversingLabs. “We're empowering enterprises and software vendors to see and mitigate supply chain threats they never could before. This success is a testament to our team’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and delivering the tools our customers need to safeguard their businesses against one of the top attack vectors today.”

Spectra Assure provides the most comprehensive SBOM and risk assessment of an application to identify malware and more - across all open-source and third-party components, proprietary code, and all artifacts that are included in a software binary.

This past year saw two critical milestones from RL regarding open-source software. First, RL introduced Spectra Assure Community, the largest, free community resource that makes it easy for software producers to quickly vet over six million open-source software packages by providing a comprehensive risk analysis. Second, as a part of its enduring commitment to protect open-source communities from threats hidden in the software supply chain, RL became the largest identified contributor to the OpenSSF Malicious Packages repository to date.

Spectra Assure: Industry Recognitions

Customers are not the only organizations recognizing the power of Spectra Assure. In 2024, leading analyst firms and other organizations recognized the offering. Top recognitions include:

RL was recognized as a Sample Vendor in five 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, which include Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, Hype Cycle for Application Security, Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, and Hype Cycle for Software Engineering.

as a Sample Vendor in five 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, which include Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, Hype Cycle for Application Security, Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, and Hype Cycle for Software Engineering. RL was mentioned in the Gartner report Leader’s Guide to Software Supply Chain Security.

in the Gartner report Leader’s Guide to Software Supply Chain Security. RL was identified as an ‘Outperformer’ in GigaOm’s Software Supply Chain Radar.

Spectra Assure was named Editor’s Choice winner in the Top Infosec Innovator Awards in the Software Supply Chain Security category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM).

Editor’s Choice winner in the Top Infosec Innovator Awards in the Software Supply Chain Security category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Spectra Assure was recognized as a 2024 finalist in the Software Supply Chain Security solution category for the 2024 SC Media’s SC Awards.

as a 2024 finalist in the Software Supply Chain Security solution category for the 2024 SC Media’s SC Awards. RLs earned Global InfoSec Editor’s Choice award for Software Supply Chain Security from CDM.

Global InfoSec Editor’s Choice award for Software Supply Chain Security from CDM. RL was recognized by CRN with a prestigious 5-Star Award in the 2024 Partner Program Guide for its RL Partner Program.



About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 40 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

Doug@Guyergroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b330c4f-86aa-4688-a5be-9be8ee810329