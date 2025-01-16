Kahuna Welcomes Jeff Durand as Vice President of Channels and Business Development

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Durand as vice president of channels and business development. In this newly created role, Durand will utilize his extensive expertise in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) ecosystems to lead Kahuna’s channel partnership strategy and foster collaborative relationships with leading software and service providers.

Jeffrey Durand, Kahuna VP Channels and Business Development

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Kahuna family,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. “His wealth of experience in building and managing strategic partnerships, coupled with his deep expertise in ERP and HCM systems, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and extending our leadership in the skills and competency management space. Jeff’s vision will be key to driving our channel strategy forward and ensuring we continue to provide exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

With over 20 years of experience in technology and service-oriented roles, Durand brings abundant knowledge in operations, business development, and executive management from senior leadership positions at organizations such as GP Strategies, Experis and GE Healthcare. His proven track record in partnership development, market expansion and customer success make him an invaluable addition to Kahuna. Durand is a United States Naval Academy graduate and resides in Annapolis, MD.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Kahuna and look forward to driving impactful channel partnerships that deliver real value for our clients,” said Durand. “Kahuna is at the forefront of delivering innovative workforce optimization solutions, and I’m eager to collaborate with our partners to build on the company’s success and expand its reach.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com