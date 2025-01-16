Projectmates Awarded Five-Year GSA Schedule Extension

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the award-winning construction program management software, is proud to announce a five-year extension of its GSA Schedule contract. This renewed partnership reinforces Projectmates’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions specifically tailored to streamline construction processes and enhance project outcomes for federal, state, and local government agencies.

The GSA Schedule contract streamlines the procurement process for government agencies seeking Projectmates’ powerful software and services. The latest version offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to address the unique needs of public sector projects, including:

Cost Tracking: Ensures accurate budgeting and spending control throughout the project lifecycle.

Capital Planning: Streamlines the planning and allocation of resources for critical capital projects.

Robust Reporting: Provides real-time data and insights to facilitate informed decision-making.

"This contract renewal represents more than just an extension – it's a testament to the value that Projectmates brings to construction program management," said Varsha Bhave, president and CTO of Projectmates. “By providing a centralized platform for project oversight, document control, and real-time collaboration, Projectmates empowers government agencies to deliver successful construction projects, on time and within budget.”

Projectmates understands the unique challenges and complexities government agencies face when managing construction projects. The cloud-based platform provides Owners with centralized project oversight, robust reporting capabilities, and seamless communication between all stakeholders. The software's advanced features, including document control, schedule management, and capital planning, have been instrumental in helping public agencies maintain visibility and control over their complex capital construction programs. Projectmates' robust security features, including SOC 2 Type II certification, also meet the stringent security requirements of government agencies, safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring compliance.

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates' configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

