Budge Huskey Ranked No. 50 On Swanepoel Power 200 List Of Most Influential Leaders in The Real Estate Industry

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budge Huskey, chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, has been ranked No. 50 among the 200 most powerful leaders in residential real estate in the 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200). This marks a significant rise from his previous ranking, moving up 28 spots from No. 78 in 2023 based on his voice within the industry on key topics. This is the 10th year he has been ranked within this prestigious group.

Published by T3 Sixty, the 12th annual report is the definitive ranking of the most influential industry executives, providing an analysis of the scope and reach of real estate leaders running the nation's largest companies. The Swanepoel Power 200 ranking process involves extensive research and analysis, with a focus on leaders' influence within their organizations, reputation among peers, and overall impact on the real estate industry. T3 Sixty evaluates these factors rigorously to create an accurate reflection of leadership within the sector.

Huskey was appointed CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty on January 1, 2020, following his three years as the company president. He oversees all the operations and growth strategies of the $8 billion real estate company, a Peerage Partner and the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate worldwide. Prior to joining the firm, he led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO.

“It is an incredible honor to be considered among other renowned industry leaders,” said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “The recognition is made possible as a result of the incredibly talented team of global advisors and support staff who are fully committed to our mission of an elevated customer experience and aspire to be the very best in their field.”

