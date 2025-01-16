New York, USA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Exosome Diagnostics Market is Projected to Boom with an Enormous CAGR of ~47% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The rising incidence of cancer is boosting the demand for advanced diagnostic tools, such as exosome-based diagnostics, which provide non-invasive and accurate detection methods. In addition to oncology, the widening use of exosome diagnostics in fields like neurology and cardiology is expanding their market reach. Furthermore, increasing product development efforts, including advancements in isolation and analysis methods, are improving the efficiency and accessibility of these diagnostics, driving the global growth of the exosome diagnostics market from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight’s Exosome Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading exosome diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, exosome diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market exosome diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Exosome Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global exosome diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The reagents and kits category share in the exosome diagnostics market was valued at USD 61 million in 2024. It will grow at a ~ CAGR of 47% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

in 2024. It will grow at a ~ during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Notable exosome diagnostics companies such as Bio-Techne, Biological Dynamics, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd., BioFluidica, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Biolabs, EXODUS BIO, Norgen Biotek Corp., System Biosciences, LLC, Capital Biosciences, Inc., AMSBIO, INOVIQ, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GeneCopoeia, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the exosome diagnostics market.

and several others, are currently operating in the exosome diagnostics market. In April 2024, NeuroSense collaborated with Lonza to identify exosome-based biomarkers to advance neurodegenerative disease treatments and diagnostics. NeuroSense applied its expertise in biomarker utilization to enhance early diagnosis and treatment in neurodegeneration. Lonza developed, optimized, and qualified a method using Neuron-Derived Exosomes (NDEs), which was integrated into NeuroSense's clinical development program for PrimeC. Lonza's Dev-on-Demand solution facilitated rapid initiation, execution, and delivery of the project.

collaborated with Lonza to identify exosome-based biomarkers to advance neurodegenerative disease treatments and diagnostics. NeuroSense applied its expertise in biomarker utilization to enhance early diagnosis and treatment in neurodegeneration. Lonza developed, optimized, and qualified a method using Neuron-Derived Exosomes (NDEs), which was integrated into NeuroSense's clinical development program for PrimeC. Lonza's Dev-on-Demand solution facilitated rapid initiation, execution, and delivery of the project. In April 2022, INOVIQ and The University of Queensland (UQ) expanded their collaboration to develop the world’s-first exosome-based ovarian cancer screening test. Under a USD 2.7 million Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) grant, UQ developed an exosome-based blood test for early ovarian cancer detection. INOVIQ provided its EXO-NET® technology for fast, accurate, and scalable exosome isolation from thousands of blood samples. INOVIQ also gained the exclusive option to license the rights to develop and commercialize UQ's exosome-based early detection test for ovarian cancer, aiming to improve women's health outcomes and save lives.

expanded their collaboration to develop the world’s-first exosome-based ovarian cancer screening test. Under a USD 2.7 million Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) grant, UQ developed an exosome-based blood test for early ovarian cancer detection. INOVIQ provided its EXO-NET® technology for fast, accurate, and scalable exosome isolation from thousands of blood samples. INOVIQ also gained the exclusive option to license the rights to develop and commercialize UQ's exosome-based early detection test for ovarian cancer, aiming to improve women's health outcomes and save lives. In February 2022, Bio-Techne announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to exclusively complete the development and commercialization of the ExoTRU kidney transplant rejection test. ExoTRU is an exosome-based, non-invasive multigene urine liquid biopsy assay that provides critical allograft health information, helping clinicians make informed decisions in managing kidney transplant patients and optimizing patient care.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the exosome diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Exosome Diagnostics Market Report

Exosome Diagnostics Overview

Exosome diagnostics is an innovative biotechnology company that focuses on utilizing exosomes—nano-sized vesicles secreted by cells—as biomarkers for various medical conditions. Exosomes play a crucial role in cell-to-cell communication and are increasingly recognized for their potential in diagnostics. The company specializes in developing diagnostic tests that leverage the molecular content within exosomes, such as RNA, DNA, and proteins, to provide insights into the genetic and biochemical status of diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. Exosome-based diagnostics offer the advantage of being minimally invasive, as they can be detected in bodily fluids like blood, urine, or saliva, making them a promising tool for early detection and monitoring of disease progression.

The key advantage of exosome diagnostics lies in their ability to provide highly specific and sensitive information about the molecular profile of a disease, even at its early stages. This can aid in personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored based on the individual’s unique molecular makeup. Moreover, exosome diagnostics have the potential to improve current diagnostic methods by offering non-invasive alternatives to tissue biopsies, which are often expensive and carry risks. Exosome Diagnostics continues to innovate in this space, with a focus on developing tests that are not only accurate but also scalable and accessible for widespread clinical use, potentially transforming the landscape of medical diagnostics.





Exosome Diagnostics Market Insights

The North American exosome diagnostics market was valued at USD 58 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.85% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 1.2 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of cancer in the US, an increasing preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods, greater awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, and growing research and development activities. Furthermore, leading companies in the region are focusing on strategic collaborations to create innovative exosome-based diagnostic tests.

For example, in April 2024, NeuroSense partnered with Lonza to identify exosome-based biomarkers to improve diagnostics and treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense applied its biomarker expertise to enhance early diagnosis and treatment in neurodegeneration, while Lonza developed and optimized a method using Neuron-Derived Exosomes (NDEs), which was incorporated into NeuroSense's clinical program for PrimeC. Lonza's Dev-on-Demand solution enabled the swift initiation, execution, and delivery of the project.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the exosome diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the Exosome Diagnostics Market Outlook

Exosome Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The exosome diagnostics market is emerging as a highly innovative and dynamic field within the broader landscape of liquid biopsy and molecular diagnostics. Exosomes, nanoscale vesicles secreted by cells into bodily fluids, carry a wealth of genetic, proteomic, and lipidomic information that reflects the health state of the cells from which they originated. This characteristic makes them ideal candidates for the detection and monitoring of diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and cardiovascular diseases. As research into exosome biology deepens, their potential for non-invasive diagnostic applications continues to attract significant attention from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The market for exosome diagnostics is being driven by several key factors, including the growing demand for early disease detection and personalized medicine. Traditional diagnostic methods, such as tissue biopsies, can be invasive, expensive, and often impractical for continuous monitoring. Exosome-based diagnostics, on the other hand, offer a more accessible and less invasive alternative, utilizing blood, urine, or saliva samples. Additionally, exosomes hold promise for providing insights into disease mechanisms, which can aid in early-stage detection, prognosis, and treatment response monitoring. These advantages position exosome diagnostics as a promising solution for clinical settings, particularly in oncology, where early detection and monitoring of tumor dynamics are critical.

However, despite the rapid advancements in exosome technology, several challenges must be addressed for the market to fully realize its potential. One of the major hurdles is the standardization of exosome isolation and characterization techniques, which currently vary significantly across research studies and clinical applications. Inconsistent methods can lead to unreliable results, hindering the widespread adoption of exosome-based diagnostics in clinical practice. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical validation are key barriers to market entry for many new exosome diagnostic products. Nonetheless, with increasing investments in research and development, as well as collaborations between academic institutions and biotech companies, these obstacles are likely to be overcome in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the exosome diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of both established players in the molecular diagnostics space and emerging startups focusing exclusively on exosome-based technologies. Companies are increasingly developing proprietary platforms for the isolation, quantification, and analysis of exosomes, with a particular focus on enhancing sensitivity, specificity, and scalability. Additionally, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies are facilitating the integration of exosome diagnostics into clinical trials, further accelerating their commercialization. As the market matures, we can expect a shift toward more integrated diagnostic solutions that combine exosome analysis with other molecular profiling techniques, such as genomics and proteomics, to provide a comprehensive view of disease pathology.

Looking ahead, the exosome diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, an increasing understanding of exosome biology, and a rising demand for non-invasive, personalized healthcare solutions. As the regulatory environment evolves and key scientific challenges are addressed, the adoption of exosome-based diagnostics is expected to expand across multiple disease areas, ultimately transforming clinical practices and improving patient outcomes. The next decade will likely see a surge in the development of exosome-based companion diagnostics and liquid biopsy tests, signaling a new era in precision medicine.

Get a sneak peek at the exosome diagnostics market dynamics @ Exosome Diagnostics Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Exosome Diagnostics Market CAGR ~47% Exosome Diagnostics Market Size by 2032 USD 2.5 Billion Key Exosome Diagnostics Companies Bio-Techne, Biological Dynamics, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd., BioFluidica, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Biolabs, EXODUS BIO, Norgen Biotek Corp., System Biosciences, LLC, Capital Biosciences, Inc., AMSBIO, INOVIQ, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GeneCopoeia, Inc., and others

Exosome Diagnostics Market Assessment

Exosome Diagnostics Market Segmentation Exosome Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Reagents & Kits Exosome Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Indication: Prostate Cancer and Other Exosome Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others Exosome Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the exosome diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Exosome Diagnostics Companies

Table of Contents

1 Exosome Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Exosome Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Exosome Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Exosome Diagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Exosome Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Exosome Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the exosome diagnostics market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Exosome Diagnostics Market Trends

Related Reports

Exosome Market

Exosome Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key exosome companies, including Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Hologic, Bio-Techne., Takara Bio Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Lonza., JSR Corporation., System Biosciences, LLC., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Norgen Biotek Corp., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., among others.

Exosome Therapies Market

Exosome Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key exosome therapies companies, including Direct Biologics, Capricor Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Vitti Labs, Rion, Aruna Bio, EXO Biologics, EV Therapeutics, ReNeuron, Coya Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics, among others.

Exosome Pipeline

Exosome Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-small cell lung cancer companies, including Capricor Therapeutics, Regeneus, Aegle Therapeutics, Innovex Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, EV Therapeutics, StemXO Therapeutics, Brexogen, ILIAS Biologics, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Codiak BioSciences, Direct Biologics, Exostemtech, Brexogen, OmniSpirant, ShiftBio Inc., among others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key DMD companies, including FibroGen, Santhera Pharmaceutical, Italfarmaco, ReveraGen BioPharma, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, among others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Duchenne muscular dystrophy companies, including Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, FibroGen, Edgewise Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., ENCell, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Solid Biosciences, Capricor, Nippon Shinyaku, Hansa Biopharma, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, AAVogen, PepGen, Antisense Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Avidity Biosciences, Sarepta Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences Inc, Regenxbio, Stealth BioTherapeutics, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.