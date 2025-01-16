Gibson Energy Confirms 2024 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to release its 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after the close of North American markets. The 2024 fourth quarter and year-end management's discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Registration and Dial-in Numbers

To register, obtain dial-in numbers and receive a confirmation email which contains a unique PIN to join the call, please access the following URL:

It is recommended to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. Alternatively, pre-registration is now available and will remain open until the end of the conference call.

Webcast Link

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

Replay

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

