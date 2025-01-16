Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2024 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2024. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2024 was 23.6%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 25.0% and 22.7%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 28.1%.
The Fund paid $2.50 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2024, producing an annual distribution rate of 10.9% on net asset value.
“In a year of increased volatility related to the presidential election, we were pleased to outperform our peers in 2024 and distribute 10.9% of NAV to shareholders, significantly more than our new commitment adopted mid-year to annually distribute 8% of NAV,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.
The 2024 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 19, 2025.
|ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, FIVE, AND TEN-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/24)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|23.6
|%
|9.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|13.7
|%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|28.1
|%
|10.5
|%
|15.3
|%
|14.1
|%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|22.7
|%
|7.8
|%
|13.3
|%
|11.8
|%
|S&P 500
|25.0
|%
|8.9
|%
|14.5
|%
|13.1
|%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/24
|12/31/23
|Net assets
|$
|2,662,523,552
|$
|2,550,393,350
|Shares outstanding
|117,585,976
|124,051,639
|Net asset value per share
|$
|22.64
|$
|20.56
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/24)
|% of Net Assets
|Apple Inc.
|8.0
|%
|Microsoft Corporation.
|7.1
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|6.9
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.8
|%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.9
|%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.8
|%
|Broadcom Inc.
|2.5
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|1.9
|%
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|1.9
|%
|Tesla, Inc.
|1.8
|%
|Total
|41.6
|%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/24)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|32.4
|%
|Financials
|13.4
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.4
|%
|Health Care
|9.9
|%
|Communication Services
|9.3
|%
|Industrials
|7.8
|%
|Consumer Staples
|5.7
|%
|Energy
|3.5
|%
|Utilities
|2.2
|%
|Real Estate
|2.0
|%
|Materials
|1.7
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
