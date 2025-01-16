Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2024 Performance

 | Source: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2024. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2024 was 23.6%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 25.0% and 22.7%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 28.1%.

The Fund paid $2.50 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2024, producing an annual distribution rate of 10.9% on net asset value.

“In a year of increased volatility related to the presidential election, we were pleased to outperform our peers in 2024 and distribute 10.9% of NAV to shareholders, significantly more than our new commitment adopted mid-year to annually distribute 8% of NAV,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.

The 2024 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 19, 2025.

 
ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, FIVE, AND TEN-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/24)
 
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund  (NAV)23.6%9.2%15.0%13.7%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)28.1%10.5%15.3%14.1%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category22.7%7.8%13.3%11.8%
S&P 50025.0%8.9%14.5%13.1%
         


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:

 12/31/2412/31/23
Net assets$2,662,523,552$2,550,393,350
Shares outstanding117,585,976124,051,639
Net asset value per share$22.64$20.56
   


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/24)
 
  % of Net Assets
Apple Inc.8.0%
Microsoft Corporation. 7.1%
NVIDIA Corporation6.9%
Amazon.com, Inc.4.8%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.9%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A2.8%
Broadcom Inc.2.5%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*1.9%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.1.9%
Tesla, Inc.1.8%
     Total41.6%
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.  
   


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/24)
 
 % of Net Assets
Information Technology32.4%
Financials13.4%
Consumer Discretionary11.4%
Health Care9.9%
Communication Services9.3%
Industrials7.8%
Consumer Staples5.7%
Energy3.5%
Utilities2.2%
Real Estate2.0%
Materials1.7%
   

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479