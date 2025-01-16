Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 16, 2025 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 3, 2025 to common share record holders as of February 3, 2025.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage Services operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.