INROADS and Sterling Transportation Forge Strategic Partnership to Develop Career Pathways for Underserved Youth in the Freight Transportation Industry

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS and Sterling Transportation are forging a new strategic partnership to create transformative opportunities for diverse high school and college students across the United States by developing career pathways in the supply chain and logistics sectors. The collaboration marks the beginning of a multi-year effort to accelerate and elevate underrepresented youth along their career journeys while fostering a more diverse and inclusive freight industry.

INROADS is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth through career readiness training, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences. Sterling Transportation, a premier freight transportation company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, is known for its multi-decade operating history, global reach, and innovative leadership. INROADS is aligning with Sterling Transportation to break barriers and expand access to internships and employment opportunities in the supply chain and logistics fields. Together, the organizations will leverage their collective expertise to prepare students for impactful careers and long-term success.

“The freight transportation industry in the U.S. is experiencing robust expansion with consistent growth in recent years that is expected to continue. Our partnership with Sterling Transportation supports access and exposure to career opportunities in a high-demand, high-growth field that will position our students to achieve sustainable financial futures and economic mobility,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. “We are honored to collaborate with a company that shares our vision for inclusive economic empowerment.”

“Sterling Transportation is not just about moving goods; we are about moving communities forward,” said Jason Harcoan, CEO of Sterling Transportation. “By partnering with INROADS, we aim to be an agent for change in our industry and the communities we serve.”





For more information, please visit www.INROADS.org or www.SterlingTransportationInc.com.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 164,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 500 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.



About Sterling Transportation

Sterling Transportation is a freight transportation and logistics provider focused on creating worry-free supply chains. Founded in 1979, Sterling developed a service reputation commensurate with its name and strong relationships with shippers in diverse industries across the United States. Today Sterling provides a broad array of services for every logistics challenge including multimodal full truckload services, drayage, expedited cargo, warehousing & fulfillment, LTL, final mile and freight forwarding services. Under new management since 2022, Sterling has invested heavily in people and cutting-edge technology while expanding its capabilities and fleet. Sterling is determined to be a transformative force in the logistics industry. This determination can be seen in Sterling’s approach to technology, its embrace of innovative pricing models, its commitment to offer the most comprehensive insurance in the industry, its rapidly growing network of independents that run exclusively for Sterling, and its commitment to sustainability.