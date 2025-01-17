Accounting Leader Olga Petean Honored with 2024 Global Recognition Award





HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry pioneer Olga Petean has received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for transforming financial compliance and reporting practices. The recognition also acknowledges her firm, Rhodium Compliance, where she has emerged as a trusted partner for over 100 companies, driving audit success, facilitating equity raises, and orchestrating multimillion-dollar transactions.

Since 2017, Petean’s expertise has enabled businesses to achieve generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)-compliant financial records, leading to successful external audits by Big 4 and Big 20 firms. Her strategic guidance has been instrumental in securing over $25 million in mergers and acquisitions, demonstrating her exceptional problem-solving capabilities.

Her outstanding contributions have earned significant industry recognition, including designation among the "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s" by the Los Angeles Business Journal induction into the Marquis Who's Who registry.

Inspiring Innovation in the Accounting Industry

Petean has successfully addressed complex challenges, including multi-year financial clean-ups and revenue recognition implementations. Her work with ASC 606 has ensured revenue standard compliance, while her expertise in ASC 842 has solved intricate lease accounting challenges. Her innovative systems have efficiently processed millions of transactions, setting new standards for technical excellence.

“My goal has always been to simplify complex financial challenges and create systems that empower businesses to operate independently. Recognition from esteemed organizations underscores the impact of this mission and motivates me to continue delivering innovative solutions.”

Supporting Industry Trends with Proven Results

Petean's contributions directly address the increasing demand for precise, compliant, and forward-thinking financial solutions. Her methodology emphasizes scalable systems and cross-departmental collaboration, enabling businesses to maintain compliance while optimizing operations.

She ensures clients remain competitive in this evolving landscape by implementing transparent financial strategies and empowering accounting departments with effective tools.

Championing Compliance and Sustainability

"I am committed to staying ahead of industry trends and helping my clients achieve compliance and sustainable growth," Petean emphasizes, outlining her vision for the future.

With achievements equivalent to several lifetimes of professional experience, Petean continues to set new standards of excellence. Her innovative approaches and commitment to advancement inspire emerging leaders in the accounting industry.

