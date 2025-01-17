17th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,945 Lowest price per share (pence): 682.00 Highest price per share (pence): 706.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 695.8770

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 695.8770 10,945 682.00 706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 16 January 2025 08:09:28 257 684.00 XLON 00318668305TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:29:52 16 686.00 XLON 00318675886TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:29:52 75 686.00 XLON 00318675887TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:29:52 37 686.00 XLON 00318675888TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:29:52 126 685.00 XLON 00318675889TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:29:56 126 684.00 XLON 00318675991TRLO1 16 January 2025 08:43:56 129 682.00 XLON 00318690778TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:15:38 2 687.00 XLON 00318708657TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:17:53 86 690.00 XLON 00318709630TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:17:53 330 690.00 XLON 00318709631TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:17:53 102 690.00 XLON 00318709632TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:20:56 38 692.00 XLON 00318712692TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:20:56 2 692.00 XLON 00318712693TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:20:56 220 692.00 XLON 00318712694TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:26:55 230 692.00 XLON 00318716421TRLO1 16 January 2025 09:43:40 131 694.00 XLON 00318729576TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:01:38 250 696.00 XLON 00318740142TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:01:38 7 696.00 XLON 00318740143TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:01:39 257 695.00 XLON 00318740147TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:02:14 132 695.00 XLON 00318740167TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:36:23 2 696.00 XLON 00318741645TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:36:23 75 696.00 XLON 00318741646TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:36:23 52 696.00 XLON 00318741647TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:39:57 255 697.00 XLON 00318741792TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:48:24 130 697.00 XLON 00318742148TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:48:24 124 697.00 XLON 00318742149TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:48:36 124 696.00 XLON 00318742155TRLO1 16 January 2025 10:48:37 49 695.00 XLON 00318742156TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 49 694.00 XLON 00318743918TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 80 694.00 XLON 00318743919TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 79 694.00 XLON 00318743920TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 47 694.00 XLON 00318743921TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 68 694.00 XLON 00318743922TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 59 694.00 XLON 00318743923TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 127 694.00 XLON 00318743924TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 127 694.00 XLON 00318743925TRLO1 16 January 2025 11:30:11 124 694.00 XLON 00318743969TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:13:33 386 694.00 XLON 00318747573TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:13:33 133 693.00 XLON 00318747575TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:13:33 257 693.00 XLON 00318747576TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:10 139 696.00 XLON 00318747757TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:10 83 696.00 XLON 00318747758TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:10 78 696.00 XLON 00318747759TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:10 23 696.00 XLON 00318747760TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:37 92 696.00 XLON 00318747773TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:20:37 44 696.00 XLON 00318747774TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:21:10 121 696.00 XLON 00318747802TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:21:10 14 696.00 XLON 00318747803TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:22:18 268 695.00 XLON 00318747844TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:28:35 268 694.00 XLON 00318748032TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:28:35 134 694.00 XLON 00318748033TRLO1 16 January 2025 13:28:35 128 693.00 XLON 00318748034TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:00:56 258 693.00 XLON 00318749464TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:00:56 129 693.00 XLON 00318749465TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:24:40 131 696.00 XLON 00318750264TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:24:58 56 695.00 XLON 00318750269TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:24:58 153 695.00 XLON 00318750270TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:24:58 153 695.00 XLON 00318750271TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:42:28 280 699.00 XLON 00318751282TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:44:05 524 698.00 XLON 00318751402TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:44:08 251 698.00 XLON 00318751403TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:44:08 129 697.00 XLON 00318751404TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:46:37 129 697.00 XLON 00318751560TRLO1 16 January 2025 14:55:11 374 699.00 XLON 00318752038TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:05:51 262 700.00 XLON 00318752839TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:05:52 126 700.00 XLON 00318752841TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:13:45 132 701.00 XLON 00318753399TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:27:50 64 705.00 XLON 00318754366TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:27:50 218 705.00 XLON 00318754367TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:28:22 3 705.00 XLON 00318754396TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:28:54 381 704.00 XLON 00318754408TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:33:12 102 706.00 XLON 00318754607TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:33:12 27 706.00 XLON 00318754608TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:34:21 129 705.00 XLON 00318754635TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:46:09 126 704.00 XLON 00318755431TRLO1 16 January 2025 15:46:52 127 704.00 XLON 00318755450TRLO1 16 January 2025 16:00:26 130 705.00 XLON 00318756185TRLO1 16 January 2025 16:02:45 128 705.00 XLON 00318756271TRLO1 16 January 2025 16:08:17 131 704.00 XLON 00318756812TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970