Transaction in Own Shares

17th January 2025

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:16th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,945
Lowest price per share (pence):682.00
Highest price per share (pence):706.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):695.8770

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON695.877010,945682.00706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
16 January 2025 08:09:28257684.00XLON00318668305TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:29:5216686.00XLON00318675886TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:29:5275686.00XLON00318675887TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:29:5237686.00XLON00318675888TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:29:52126685.00XLON00318675889TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:29:56126684.00XLON00318675991TRLO1
16 January 2025 08:43:56129682.00XLON00318690778TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:15:382687.00XLON00318708657TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:17:5386690.00XLON00318709630TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:17:53330690.00XLON00318709631TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:17:53102690.00XLON00318709632TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:20:5638692.00XLON00318712692TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:20:562692.00XLON00318712693TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:20:56220692.00XLON00318712694TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:26:55230692.00XLON00318716421TRLO1
16 January 2025 09:43:40131694.00XLON00318729576TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:01:38250696.00XLON00318740142TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:01:387696.00XLON00318740143TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:01:39257695.00XLON00318740147TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:02:14132695.00XLON00318740167TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:36:232696.00XLON00318741645TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:36:2375696.00XLON00318741646TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:36:2352696.00XLON00318741647TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:39:57255697.00XLON00318741792TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:48:24130697.00XLON00318742148TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:48:24124697.00XLON00318742149TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:48:36124696.00XLON00318742155TRLO1
16 January 2025 10:48:3749695.00XLON00318742156TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1149694.00XLON00318743918TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1180694.00XLON00318743919TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1179694.00XLON00318743920TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1147694.00XLON00318743921TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1168694.00XLON00318743922TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:1159694.00XLON00318743923TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:11127694.00XLON00318743924TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:11127694.00XLON00318743925TRLO1
16 January 2025 11:30:11124694.00XLON00318743969TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:13:33386694.00XLON00318747573TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:13:33133693.00XLON00318747575TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:13:33257693.00XLON00318747576TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:10139696.00XLON00318747757TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:1083696.00XLON00318747758TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:1078696.00XLON00318747759TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:1023696.00XLON00318747760TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:3792696.00XLON00318747773TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:20:3744696.00XLON00318747774TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:21:10121696.00XLON00318747802TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:21:1014696.00XLON00318747803TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:22:18268695.00XLON00318747844TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:28:35268694.00XLON00318748032TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:28:35134694.00XLON00318748033TRLO1
16 January 2025 13:28:35128693.00XLON00318748034TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:00:56258693.00XLON00318749464TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:00:56129693.00XLON00318749465TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:24:40131696.00XLON00318750264TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:24:5856695.00XLON00318750269TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:24:58153695.00XLON00318750270TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:24:58153695.00XLON00318750271TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:42:28280699.00XLON00318751282TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:44:05524698.00XLON00318751402TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:44:08251698.00XLON00318751403TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:44:08129697.00XLON00318751404TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:46:37129697.00XLON00318751560TRLO1
16 January 2025 14:55:11374699.00XLON00318752038TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:05:51262700.00XLON00318752839TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:05:52126700.00XLON00318752841TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:13:45132701.00XLON00318753399TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:27:5064705.00XLON00318754366TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:27:50218705.00XLON00318754367TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:28:223705.00XLON00318754396TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:28:54381704.00XLON00318754408TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:33:12102706.00XLON00318754607TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:33:1227706.00XLON00318754608TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:34:21129705.00XLON00318754635TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:46:09126704.00XLON00318755431TRLO1
16 January 2025 15:46:52127704.00XLON00318755450TRLO1
16 January 2025 16:00:26130705.00XLON00318756185TRLO1
16 January 2025 16:02:45128705.00XLON00318756271TRLO1
16 January 2025 16:08:17131704.00XLON00318756812TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970