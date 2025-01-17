India Telecom (Fixed Telephony, Broadband, Mobile, and Pay-TV) Operators Intelligence Report 2024-2025: Near-term Opportunities, Competitive Dynamics, and Evolution of Demand by Service Type

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"India Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report," provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in India will grow at a CAGR of 2.1%, during 2024-2029, driven by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by growth in mobile internet subscriptions, increasing consumption of mobile data services, increase in mobile data ARPU with the projected rise in adoption of 5G services over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by projected rise in higher ARPU-yielding FTTH subscriptions, on the back of initiatives by the government and operators to expand fixed broadband network coverage in the country.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in India.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda - The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the India's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the India's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the India's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the India.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio

Tata Teleservices

MTNL

BSNL

Dish TV

Tata Sky

Sun Direct

Hathway

