European Soccer Kit Suppliers Business Analysis Report 2024-25: PUMA Overtakes Nike and Adidas to Stand as the Most Prominent Brand Across the Top 10 Leagues

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Major European Soccer Kit Suppliers 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of Major European Soccer Kit Suppliers" explores ten of the biggest and most popular leagues in European soccer including that in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Belgium and Turkey. The report takes a highlights some of the biggest deals any soccer club can sign and offers analytical insight and context to the values and types of partners being signed.



PUMA overtakes Nike and adidas to stand as the most prominent brand across the top ten European leagues. The English Premier League generates the highest total revenue. FC Barcelona remain linked to the highest valued deal with Nike, worth $169.32 million a year.



A comprehensive overview of the market in one of the most popular sports markets. It highlights key strategies and recent developments by different brands. The values for each deal, offers greater comparative analysis as to the commercial appeal of each of these top leagues.



Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight all the competitive nature of the kit supplier landscape in European soccer. Included are estimated values for every team deal highlighted.

It looks at the deals on a league by league basis before analyzing al deals for greater insight and comparison.

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and European teams are some of the biggest in the world with huge commercial value. The kit supplier (alongside the front-of-shirt) deals offer clubs its biggest individual source of income. The market is highly competitive, with more brands than just Nike and adidas involved.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Individual league Breakdown



3. Overall Kit Supplier Analysis



List of Tables

League Annua Values.

Year on year Changes.

Highest deals in each league.

Tier Breakdown.

Individual team values.

Individual brand breakdown by league.

Year on Year Changes for brands in each league.

New deals per league.

Partnership start year dates per deal.

Current Contract Lengths per deal.

Total Brand Coverage.

Total Brand Spend.

Number of new deals per league

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxv9pn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.