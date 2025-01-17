Survey Finds More Adults Turn to Cannabis Than Prescription Sleep Aids To Help Them Sleep

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of incredibles , an award-winning cannabis edibles brand from national cannabis company Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) reveals that nearly four in five adults age 21+ (79%) say something keeps them up at night. Many adults wish they could sleep better (71%), and some turn to cannabis as a solution (16%), surpassing the use of prescription sleep aids (12%) and alcohol (11%). The survey also highlights the popularity of cannabis-infused edibles as a sleep aid among adults. Key findings include:

79% of adults 21+ say something keeps them up at night.

71% of adults 21+ wish they slept better.

Nearly one in five American adults 21+ use cannabis to help them sleep (16%)

About one in five adults use cannabis-infused edibles to help them sleep (21%).

Over two in five adults 21+ consume cannabis-infused edibles (42%).

Just over half of those consuming cannabis-infused edibles do so to help them sleep (52%).

Almost a third of adults 21+ say financial worries keep them up at night (32%).

Family concerns are more likely to keep women (32%) awake at night than men (23%).

The survey also indicates that parents with kids under age 18 choose cannabis as a sleep aid more than those who are not. Parents with kids under age 18 are also more likely to wish they slept better than and are almost twice as likely to use cannabis-infused edibles to improve their sleep than those who are not. These insights, outlined below, emphasize the acceptance and use of cannabis as a sleep aid in the U.S.

77% of parents with kids under 18 wish they slept better, compared to 68% of those who are not.

57% of parents with kids under 18 consume cannabis edibles, compared to 34% of those who are not.

21% of parents with kids under 18 use cannabis to help them sleep, compared to 13% of those who are not.

Financial worries keep over two in five parents up at night (42%).



Snoozzzeberry from incredibles understands a good night’s sleep is essential and remains committed to providing cannabis-based solutions to promote well-being. incredibles cultivated and developed its signature collection of reliable, consistent edibles designed with high quality ingredients to improve sleep. While dosing standards vary across states, incredibles offers the following products in most markets:

Snoozzzeberry Gummies : The original edible made to gently rock you to sleep. Made with 100% pure cannabis oil in a perfectly blended mixture to ensure accurate dosing and consistency. Each package of gummies offers 100mg THC total and 20mg CBN, with 10mg THC and 2mg CBN per gummy.

The original edible made to gently rock you to sleep. Made with 100% pure cannabis oil in a perfectly blended mixture to ensure accurate dosing and consistency. Each package of gummies offers 100mg THC total and 20mg CBN, with 10mg THC and 2mg CBN per gummy. Snoozzzierberry Gummies : Head to the Snoozzzier side of the moon with this spin on the incredibles original for an even sweeter slumber. Standard serving is a single gummy (10mg THC, 5mg CBN and 5mg CBG) with 10 gummies for a total of 100mg THC, 50mg CBN and 50mg CBG per bag.

Head to the Snoozzzier side of the moon with this spin on the incredibles original for an even sweeter slumber. Standard serving is a single gummy (10mg THC, 5mg CBN and 5mg CBG) with 10 gummies for a total of 100mg THC, 50mg CBN and 50mg CBG per bag. Snoozzzeberry Chocolate Bar : Made with 100% pure cannabis oil in a perfectly blended mixture to ensure accurate dosing and consistency with crunchy rice crispies, and dark chocolatey blueberries. Each bar contains 100mg THC and 20mg CBD divided into ten equal segments.



“Sleeping well is essential for feeling your best,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “More Americans are choosing cannabis for relaxation, sleep and overall well-being. Our Snoozzzeberry line is crafted with each of these aspects in mind because at incredibles, we know that when: You Snooze, You Win.”

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of incredibles and Green Thumb Industries from June 6 - 10, 2024, among 2,019 adults ages 21 and older. The sample data is accurate within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey results, please click here .

*incredibles recognized among the nation’s top 10 best-selling sleep cannabis products by BDSA Retail Sales Tracking , CBN Edibles Sales Jan 24 through Dec 24.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 100 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the expected growth of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3416b5e8-3667-4879-a20b-6dbe1be7def6

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.