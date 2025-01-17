Cassava Industry Eyes $220+ Billion Opportunity by 2030: Rising Volume of Health-Conscious Consumers, Particularly in Western Markets, is Driving Cassava Demand

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Type, Application, and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cassava market size was valued at USD 164 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 220.9 billion by 2030.

One of the primary reasons for this growth is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. With rising health consciousness among consumers, particularly in Western markets, cassava has gained recognition as a nutritious alternative to wheat and other gluten-containing grains. This trend is reflected in the growing popularity of cassava-based foods, such as flour, snacks, and noodles, which cater to individuals with gluten intolerance or those pursuing gluten-free diets.







Technological advancements in cassava processing also play a crucial role in market expansion. Innovations in processing techniques have improved the efficiency and quality of cassava-derived products. For instance, advancements in extraction methods for cassava starch have led to higher yields and better product characteristics, making it more appealing for use in food and industrial applications. Developing value-added products, such as cassava flour and biodegradable packaging materials, has further broadened the scope of cassava's market potential.



Another significant driver is the growing awareness of cassava's nutritional benefits. As consumers become more informed about their dietary choices, there is an increasing recognition of cassava's role as a source of carbohydrates and dietary fiber. This shift towards healthier eating habits has prompted manufacturers to explore cassava's applications beyond traditional uses, leading to innovations in food products that highlight its nutritional profile.



Governmental support for cassava production is also instrumental in fostering market growth. Many countries recognize cassava's potential for enhancing food security and rural livelihoods, prompting initiatives that promote its cultivation and processing. Such support includes farmers' subsidies, research and development investment, and infrastructure improvements to enhance supply chains. These efforts boost local economies and facilitate increased production capacity to meet global demand.



The expanding applications of cassava across various industries further contribute to its market growth. Beyond food products, cassava is increasingly utilized in animal feed, biofuels, and bioplastics. The rise of eco-friendly packaging solutions has opened new avenues for cassava starch, positioning it as a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics. This diversification into multiple sectors enhances its market resilience and attractiveness to investors.



The cassava industry faces several challenges that hinder its growth and development, particularly in regions where it is a staple crop. One of the most significant issues is post-harvest losses. Cassava is a highly perishable crop; improper handling and storage can lead to substantial waste. In many producing countries, inadequate infrastructure for transportation and storage exacerbates this problem, resulting in a loss of both quantity and quality of the crop before it reaches consumers or processing facilities. This inefficiency affects food security and diminishes the income potential for farmers who rely on cassava as their primary source of livelihood.



Another challenge is the limited access to markets for smallholder farmers. Many cassava producers operate on subsistence and lack the resources to engage in larger, more profitable markets. Marketing cassava can be particularly difficult due to its bulky nature and perishability, which increase transportation costs. In addition, small-scale farmers often receive a lower share of the market price due to the lack of organized marketing channels and bargaining power, which prevents them from maximizing their profits.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $164 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $220.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Distribution Outlook

2.5. Competitive Landscape Outlook



Chapter 3. Cassava Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Outlooks

3.3.2. Manufacturing and Technology Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunities

3.4.4. Market Challenges

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Cassava Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cassava Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Conventional

4.3.2. Organic

Chapter 5. Cassava Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cassava Market, by Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Flour

5.3.2. Pellets

5.3.3. Chips

5.3.4. Pearls

Chapter 6. Cassava Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Cassava Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Food & Beverage

6.3.2. Animal Feed

6.3.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.4. Paper & Textile

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Cassava Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Cassava Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region & Country, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.4. Central & South America

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Agrideco Vietnam Co. Ltd.

8.9.2. American Key Food Products Inc.

8.9.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.9.4. Cargill, Incorporated

8.9.5. Grain Millers Inc.

8.9.6. Ingredion Inc.

8.9.7. Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

8.9.8. Psaltry International Ltd.

8.9.9. Tate & Lyle PLC

8.9.10. Venus Starch Suppliers

