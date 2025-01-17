Tech Frontiers in Mining Research Report: 10 Innovations Reshaping the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Mining Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological progress is continuously reshaping the mining sector, improving safety, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability throughout its core processes.

This report offers an in-depth exploration of these technological developments. The report highlights high-impact innovations identified using the analyst's proprietary Technology Foresights tool, such as tunneling and anchoring machine, precision milling, mine backfilling, and emergency rescue systems.

Each innovation is analyzed in depth, covering drivers, challenges, and practical applications that are reshaping the sector. The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.



Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the mining sector; 10 ranked high-impact innovations in the mining sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of 10 innovations that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.



Scope

Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the mining sector

High-impact innovations are ranked in the mining sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovations

Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology



2. Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the mining sector



3. High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact innovations in the mining that include supplementary patent details



4. Innovations Deep-dive: Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture

AEM Canada Group lnc

Agnico Eagle

Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation

Anglo American Plc

Anhui University of Science and Technology

ArcelorMittal SA

Asara

Avalon Advanced Materials

BBE Group

Beijing General Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co Ltd

Beijing Tiandi Marco Electro Hydraulic Control System Co Ltd

Beijing University of Science and Technology

Beijing University Of Technology

Boart Longyear

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd

BroSwarm

Caterpillar Inc

Ceibo

Central Asia Metals

Central South University

Chang'An University

China Coal Energy Research Institute Co Ltd

China Coal Technology Engineering Group Chongqing Research Institute

China Communications Construction Group Ltd

China Merchants Chongqing Communications Technology Research and Design Institute Co Ltd

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

Chongqing University

Chongqing Vocational Institute of Engineering

CIMC TianDa

Cobre Las Cruces

Cornish Metals

De Grey Mining

Deswik

Earth Grid

emesent

Epiroc

FLSmidth

Freeport-McMoran

General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals

Genomines

Gunnison Copper

Heilongjiang University of Science And Technology

Henan Polytechnic University

Heraeus Holding GmbH

HIKVISION

Huainan Mining Group Co Ltd

Hunan Institute of Science and Technology

Hyper Sciences

Insig Mining Technologies

Jetti

Jinchuan Group Co Ltd

Jining University

Jinneng Holding Group Co Ltd

Kennametal Inc

Komatsu Ltd

Korea Zinc Co Ltd

Korloy Inc

KORRAI

Kunming University of Science And Technology

Lanzhou Jiaotong University

Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Lithium Australia Ltd

LKAB

Maestro Digital Mine

Metso Corp

Milesight

Nanhua University

Nanjing Tech University

Next Ore

Nokia Bell Labs

Northeastern University

Northeastern University Engineering and Research Institute

Omineca Mining

Power Construction Corporation of China

Qingdao University of Science and Technology

Qualcomm

Research Institute of Industrial Science & Technology

Sandvik AB

Sanyhe International Holdings Co Ltd

Scandium International Mining Corp

Shandong Jianzhu University

Shandong Jiaotong University

Shandong University

Shandong University of Science and Technology

Shanxi Tiandi Coal Mining Machinery Co Ltd

Shenzhen Diamond Technology

Shenzhen University

Southwest Jiaotong University

Southwest University of Science and Technology

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Taiyuan University of Technology

Tectonic

Ten Sixty Four Limited

Tian Di Science & Technology Co Ltd

Tivan Ltd

Tohoku University

Tongji University

TVI Pacific

University of Science & Technology Beijing

University of Science and Technology Liaoning

University Zhoukou Normal

Vale

Vigalab

Wenzhou University

World Sensing

Wuhan University

XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Xi'an Technological University

Xi'an University of Science and Technology

Xiangming Intelligent Control Technology

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Ltd

Zhengzhou University

Zijin Mining Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywl76m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.