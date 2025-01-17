Urinary Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033: Smart Drainage Bags are Revolutionizing Patient Convenience and Dignity

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Bag Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinary bag market was valued at $649 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to $976.8 million by the end of 2033, at a projected CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The market has been experiencing significant growth, primarily fuelled by the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence and other bladder-related disorders, particularly among the elderly, which is a major driver for the demand for urinary bag. For instance, according to an article titled 'Urinary Incontinence,' published by NCBI in 2023, an estimated 423 million individuals aged 20 years and older worldwide are affected by some form of urinary incontinence.







As the global population ages, the prevalence of conditions requiring long-term use of urinary bag is expected to rise, boosting market growth. Furthermore, there has been an increasing demand for healthcare services, particularly managing chronic diseases requiring catheterization. Advancements in catheter maintenance technologies, rising awareness of catheter-associated infections, and the importance of effective maintenance solutions have also contributed to expanding the market.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product Type

Day and Night Bags: 1500 ml, 2000 ml, and Others

Leg Bags: < 500 ml, 500 ml, and 800ml - 1000ml, Others

Wearable Bags

Day and Night Bags Segment to Dominate the Urinary Bag Market (by Product Type)



Based on product type, the global urinary bag market was led by the day and night bags segment, which accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $618.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period 2024-2033. This can be attributed to the larger design of these bags, which makes them suitable for overnight usage, ensuring that patients can sleep without any interruptions. Under this, the 2000 ml day and night bags segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $464.5 million by 2033.



This can be attributed to their high capacity, which makes them particularly suitable for patients requiring continuous drainage over extended periods, such as overnight, or those with limited mobility. Additionally, advancements in product design, such as discreet options for daytime use and larger capacity bags for nighttime, cater to the specific needs of users, ensuring functionality without compromising on discretion. The rise in healthcare expenditure and the adoption of home care services further contribute to market growth as patients increasingly seek convenient solutions that allow for independence while managing their conditions effectively.



Segmentation 2: by Sterility

Sterile bags

Non-sterile bags

Sterile Bags Segment to Dominate the Urinary Bag Market (by Sterility)



Based on sterility, the global urinary bag market was led by the sterile bags segment, which accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $701.0 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2024-2033. This can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on infection control and patient safety in healthcare settings. Sterile bags are essential in preventing healthcare-associated infections.



Segmentation 3: by System Type

Closed System Bags

Open System Bags

Open System Bags Segment to Dominate the Urinary Bag Market (by System Type)



Based on system type, open system bags accounted for the largest share in 2023 and are expected to reach $565.2 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period 2024-2033. This can be attributed to their widespread use in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Open-system urinary bag are designed for simplicity and cost-effectiveness, often used where infection control is less critical. Key products include a drainage bag (Beambridge), which provides basic functionality for urine collection.



Medline urinary leg drain bags with elastic straps, featuring a clear front and back and a twist valve for easy use and monitoring, and a U-bag single specimen urine collection bag (Briggs Healthcare) with an anti-reflux valve, specifically designed for pediatric use. These open-system bags offer practical solutions tailored to various patient care needs, prioritizing ease of use and affordability.



Segmentation 4: by Patient Type

Adult Bags

Pediatric Bags

Adults Bags Segment to Dominate the Urinary Bag Market (by Patient Type)



Based on patient type, the adult bags segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $836.7 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period 2024-2033. Urinary bag for adults are designed to manage urine efficiently and comfortably. These are usually connected to a catheter and have a larger capacity, designed for extended use or mobility, often with a drainage port.



For instance, AMSINO offers a urinary bag with two hooks and ropes, paired with a T-shaped tap for straightforward and secure drainage, Hollister Incorporated provides a leg bag with adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable and discreet fit, and Clinisupplies offers a Livfria bag that is valued for its durability and practical design for everyday use. These products are tailored to enhance the comfort and effectiveness of urinary care for adult patients.



Segmentation 5: by Usage Setting

Hospital

Community/Home Care

Hospital Segment to Dominate the Urinary Bag Market (by Usage Setting)



Based on usage setting, hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2023 and are expected to reach $683.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The widespread use of these bags in intensive care units (ICUs) and during prolonged hospital stays further supports the dominance of hospitals in this market. In the hospital setting, urinary bags provide reliable and efficient solutions for patient care.



These bags are crucial in managing urinary incontinence and facilitating post-surgical recovery. Hospitals require urinary bag that ensure hygiene, prevent infections, and provide ease of use for both patients and healthcare providers. The demand for high-quality, durable, and safe urinary bags in hospitals underscores their essential role in patient management and recovery processes.



Segmentation 6: by Region

North America: U.S. and Canada

Central Europe: Germany

Western Europe: U.K., Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Ireland

Eastern Europe: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Turkey, and Romania

Asia-Pacific: Japan, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Rest-of-Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

In the urinary bag market in 2023, the North America region dominated the global market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2024-2033. This can be attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, which further drive the adoption of urinary bags. The rising incidence of prostate cancer is directly impacting the need for prostate surgeries and the subsequent use of urine bags.



Statistics from the American Cancer Society indicate that in 2024, the overall incidence rate of prostate cancer has increased by 3% annually, with a 5% annual increase for advanced-stage cases. Surgical intervention such as prostatectomies is often performed and lead to a heightened requirement for postoperative care, where urine bags become essential for managing urinary output. However, the Asia-Pacific region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



Recent Developments in the Urinary Bag Market

In June 2024, ConvaTec Group received a grant to develop a urine collection bag with enhanced features, such as a catheter insertion notch, one-way valve, and tear-resistant zones, with an aim to improve efficiency and comfort for medical professionals and patients, meeting diverse urine collection needs effectively.

In January 2024, The company launched Livfria, an advanced leg and night bag system for continence care. Livfria's dual-chambered design and soft tubing ensured comfort, making it a reliable choice for discreet continence management.

In May 2024, Observe Medical launched UnoMeter Safeti Plus, an advanced Hourly Diuresis Monitoring System that was developed in collaboration with an external manufacturing partner. The UnoMeter Safeti Plus, along with other products in the UnoMeter portfolio, positioned the company for significant revenue growth and geographical expansion.

In April 2024, Observe Medical transferred its Nordic distribution operations to Vingmed following a strategic review. This move was part of a new partnership for the UnoMeter portfolio aimed at streamlining operations and expanding internationally.

Market Driver



Rise in Geriatric Population: The global demographic shift toward an increasingly elderly population has reshaped societies and created substantial opportunities for industries catering to healthcare needs, such as the urinary bag market. The aging process often brings about various health challenges, including urinary incontinence, mobility issues, and the need for post-surgery or hospital care that requires urinary catheters and bags. These medical devices are crucial in managing urinary health and maintaining comfort and hygiene for elderly individuals. With the growing elderly population, particularly those aged 80 years and above, more prone to such health issues, there will be an increasing demand for reliable and effective urinary products.



Market Challenge



Increased Risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTI): Urinary tract infections can be categorized into two types, one of which is cystitis, affecting the bladder and urethra, and pyelonephritis, which extends to the kidneys. Cystitis typically presents with localized symptoms such as increased frequency and painful urination, while systemic symptoms such as fever are rare. In contrast, pyelonephritis often leads to bacteremia and even septic shock. According to a report published by the CDC in 2024, urinary tract infections (UTIs), particularly those associated with indwelling urinary catheters (IUCs), represent a major issue in healthcare settings worldwide.



These infections, primarily attributed to the use of indwelling catheters, significantly impact patient health outcomes and healthcare costs. The longer an indwelling catheter remains, the higher the risk of developing a catheter-associated UTI (CAUTI), with daily risks escalating by 3%-7%. These challenges present significant considerations for the urinary bag market, influencing healthcare providers to prioritize infection prevention strategies and patient-centered care in selecting and utilizing urinary catheter systems.



Market Opportunity



Smart Drainage Bags: Traditionally, urinary bags have been passive collection devices. By integrating technology into urinary collection systems, smart bags enhance user convenience and dignity and improve overall quality of life. As the global population ages, the demand for such advanced solutions is poised to grow, driven by a need for more effective and user-friendly medical devices. Manufacturers and innovators in the urinary bags sector have the opportunity to lead in this transformative space, catering to a burgeoning market while advancing healthcare standards worldwide.



The emergence of smart drainage bags, exemplified by the Melio leg bag with electronic sensors and an electric pump, represents a significant opportunity in the urinary bag market. These innovations address longstanding issues faced by catheter users and caregivers, such as discreet notification of bag capacity and simplified drainage processes. Further, with the rise of Sippi and similar technologies, urinary bags have the potential to evolve into active monitoring tools. Sippi is a unique digital and automated urine meter designed for hospital use. It offers several functionalities that address challenges in traditional urine monitoring.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names established in this market are:

BD

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cardinal Health

B. Braun SE

ConvaTec Group

Coloplast Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 417 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $676.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $976.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Definition and Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Key Trends



5. Patent Analysis



6. Epidemiology of Urinary Incontinence



7. Regulatory Scenario and Device Classification



8. Reimbursement Scenario



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1 Impact Analysis

10.2 Market Drivers

10.3 Market Restraints

10.4 Market Opportunities



11. Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market (by Product Type)



12. Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market (by End User)



13. Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market (by Region)

13.1 North America Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.2 Central Europe Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.3 Western Europe Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.4 Eastern Europe Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.5 Latin America Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.6 Asia-Pacific Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market

13.7 Rest-of-the-World Catheter Maintenance Solutions Market



14. Global Urinary Bag Market (by Product Type)



15. Global Urinary Bag Market (by Sterility)



16 Global Urinary Bag Market (by System Type)



17. Global Urinary Bag Market (by Patient Type)



18. Global Urinary Bag Market (by Usage Setting)



19. Global Urinary Bag Market (by Region)

19.1 North America

19.1.1 U.S.

19.1.2 Canada

19.2 Central Europe

19.2.1 Germany

19.3 Western Europe

19.3.1 U.K.

19.3.2 Belgium

19.3.3 France

19.3.4 Italy

19.3.5 Spain

19.3.6 Portugal

19.3.7 Switzerland

19.3.8 Sweden

19.3.9 Netherlands

19.3.19 Norway

19.3.11 Denmark

19.3.12 Finland

19.3.13 Ireland

19.4 Eastern Europe

19.4.1 Russia

19.4.2 Poland

19.4.3 Slovakia

19.4.4 Czech Republic

19.4.5 Austria

19.4.6 Greece

19.4.7 Turkey

19.5 Latin America

19.5.1 Brazil

19.5.2 Mexico

19.5.3 Argentina

19.5.4 Colombia

19.5.5 Chile

19.6 Asia-Pacific

19.6.1 Japan

19.6.2 Australia

19.6.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

19.7 Rest-of-the-World



20. Company Profiles

20.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

20.2 Beambridge Medical Ltd.

20.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

20.4 Coloplast A/S

20.5 ConvaTec Group PLC

20.6 Teleflex Incorporated

20.7 Urocare Products, Inc.

20.8 Frensius Medical Care

20.9 Qufora A/S

20.10 Clinisupplies

20.11 Corysan

20.12 Cardinal Health

20.13 Hollister Incorporated

20.14 Amsino

20.15 SteriGear

20.16 Dynarex Corporation

20.17 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

20.18 Flexicare Limited

20.19 Cell Bios Health

20.20 Medline Industries

20.21 Mediq

20.22 McKesson

20.23 Linc Medical



