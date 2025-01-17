Stablecon 2025: A Groundbreaking Conference on Stablecoins and Digital Finance Launches in New York City Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind This Week in Fintech, the largest global fintech community with 150,000+ members, today launched Stablecon , a new event company dedicated to creating the world’s largest and most pre-eminent conference for the stablecoin ecosystem.

Stablecon will bring together top founders, c-suite executives, regulatory authorities, venture capitalists, and crypto innovators under one roof to shape the future of global finance.

Brought to you by This Week in Fintech, the world’s largest fintech community and publication, Stablecon promises to be a pivotal event in shaping the future of global finance. With a proven track record of hosting fintech events across 84 cities on 6 continents with over 50,000 attendees, This Week in Fintech has cultivated a reputation for unparalleled thought leadership and networking opportunities.

The event will feature an outstanding lineup of industry leaders – speakers from Circle, Revolut, Coinbase, Ripple, Paxos, and CEOs including:

Edward Woodford , CEO & Co-Founder of Zero Hash

Mark P. Wetjen , Former Commissioner of Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Chris Harmse , Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of BVNK

Bam Azizi , CEO & Co-Founder of MESH

Zach Abrams , Co-Founder of Bridge.xyz

Ben Milne , CEO of Brale

Adrienne Harris , Superintendent at NYS Department of Financial Services

Cuy Sheffield , Head of Crypto at Visa

John Ma, CEO & Co-Founder of Artemis



A Focus on the Future of Finance

Stablecon 2025 will address critical themes in the rapidly evolving stablecoin ecosystem, including regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, institutional adoption, and the role of stablecoins in reshaping global commerce. As the adoption of digital currencies accelerates, Stablecon provides a unique forum to explore these topics with the brightest minds in fintech and crypto.

“This is not just a conference – it’s a watershed moment for stablecoins,” said Nik Milanović, founder of Stablecon. “Stablecoins have experienced explosive growth, processing over $29T in transaction volume over the past year. They represent one of the most relevant technologies in the digital currency space, with tangible applications across countries worldwide. We’re bringing together the brightest minds in the ecosystem to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and address the rapid changes and challenges shaping our industry. A dedicated event like this has been long overdue, and we’re excited to fill that gap.”

“Stablecon embodies our mission at This Week in Fintech: to bring together the most innovative minds and leaders in fintech to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities shaping the future,” said Dennis Owusu-Sem, COO of This Week in Fintech and Stablecon. “With stablecoins driving global financial transformation, this event is designed to ignite conversations and foster collaborations that will propel the ecosystem forward. Launching in New York - the financial center of the world and home to Paxos, Ripple, ConsenSys, and more - sets the perfect stage for this momentous gathering.”

Event Details

Date : May 29, 2025

: May 29, 2025 Location : New York City

: New York City Registration: Click here to register



Team background

Stablecon is backed by a team of esteemed advisors, including Jonathan Weiner, founder of Money2020, HLTH, and HumanX. “As a long-time investor and participant in the crypto ecosystem, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of digital currencies in financial services. This is a watershed moment for stablecoins, and there is no better place for builders, leaders, and policymakers to come together than at Stablecon,” said Weiner.

“For the last five years, I have watched Nik Milanović and the TWIF team build the leading community in fintech with newsletters, events, podcasts, and more. I can’t wait to see what they achieve with Stablecon. With interest in stablecoins booming, it’s the perfect time for an event like this,” said Peter Renton, Co-Founder and Former Chairman of Fintech Nexus.

Join the Conversation

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the forefront of the stablecoin revolution. Reserve your spot now and be part of the dialogue that will shape the future of digital currencies.