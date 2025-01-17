Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2024

 | Source: Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.80% and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.46%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.82, compared to $1.63 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% from September 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 12.9% year over year
  • Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million or 1.3% from September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 13.8% year over year. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.1% from September 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 19.5% year over year
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.62% in the prior quarter and 2.41% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.71% in the prior quarter and 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.44% in the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024
  • Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, down from $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.53 since September 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and 19.7% year over year.

2024 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Net income of $35.8 million for FY'24, down from $40.9 million (GAAP basis), but up from $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), in FY'23, an increase of 6.7%(1) (as adjusted) year over year. Net income for 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.58% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.69%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $6.15 for FY'24, down from $7.11 (GAAP basis), but up from $5.85(1) (as adjusted) in FY'23
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $238.0 million or 12.9% from December 31, 2023
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for FY'24, compared to a net reversal of $6.1 million in FY'23. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013
  • Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $259.1 million or 13.8% from December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $29.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $309.8 million or 19.5% from December 31, 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.48% for FY'24, as compared to 4.65% in FY'23
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.56% for FY'24, an increase from 1.81% in FY'23. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.65% for FY'24, an increase from 1.98% in FY'23
  • Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.32 since December 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 19.7% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $35.8 million, and diluted earnings per share of $6.15.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We want to express our deepest sympathies for all those affected by the Los Angeles area fires. LA is one of our markets and our Team and clients live and work here. We stand ready to assist in any way that we can. We appreciate all the efforts of our first responders and community leaders during these challenging times.”

Sowers added, “Turning to our results, we are so proud of the efforts of our Team in both the quarter and the year. We produced top quartile results in both return on assets and equity while continuing our growth trajectory. Our company was recognized throughout the year for superior financial performance. These accolades highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value. Recognition included: 

  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“The growth in both loans and core deposits throughout the year was tremendous. We added a significant number of new relationships throughout the year as our Distinctively Different Service model continues to resonate with successful businesses and families looking for tailored solution based service.”

“Management and team members continue to produce top tier financial results through a unique strategy of superior client service and solutions to a loyal and organically growing client base in the attractive southern California market. The Company maintained strong risk management systems and solid capital ratios, while investing in exceptional people, innovative products, systems, and technology, as well as the local communities that we serve. This strategy resulted in a significant increase in shareholder value in 2024,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each, is provided on page 15.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 6.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million or 23.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 37 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits. In addition, interest income in the prior quarter was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields in the prior quarter by 6 basis points.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.67%, compared to 4.44% for the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 23 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due a lower cost of total deposits which decreased by 26 basis points. In addition, the prior quarter included a 6 basis point decrease from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 6.91% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.73% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.62% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.27% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision expense for loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million, driven by loan growth. This was offset by a $0.7 million reversal for unfunded commitments. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand, compared with $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 48.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 50.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the increases in net interest income and noninterest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.0 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 29.6%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.43 billion, an increase of $38.8 million since September 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% since September 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $145.2 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.1 million or 2.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $9.1 million (pre-tax) as of September 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Offsetting these increases to total assets, our total cash and due from banks decreased to $163.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a reduction of $43.3 million or 20.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily due to the deployment of cash to support strong loan growth.

Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $21.2 million, which was driven by a $52.1 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs), offset by a $30.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 46.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 186.9% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $301 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from September 30, 2024 primarily reflects marginal decreases in reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.47% of total assets as of December 31, 2024 compared to 0.48% as of September 30, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage) and lower estimated lifetime funding rates. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.1 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of nine loans as of December 31, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 47.5%. The remaining loans were $2.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was a $2.5 million unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, the financial impact remains unknown at this point in time. As access to these areas opens, a full assessment will be completed.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 December 31, 2024 (2)September 30, 2024
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.39%10.05%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.58%11.46%
Total risk-based capital ratio12.83%12.71%
   

(2)   December 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Assets        
Cash and due from banks$16,528  $29,555  $19,811 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,419   10,160   39,667 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 136,929   167,459   118,622 
Total cash and due from banks 163,876   207,174   178,100 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,189   4,124   4,000 
Investment debt securities available for sale 145,238   141,100   102,499 
Loans held for sale 3,008   2,040   1,233 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,085,149   2,012,457   1,847,161 
Allowance for loan losses (27,267)  (26,594)  (24,476)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,057,882   1,985,863   1,822,685 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,586   9,586   8,915 
Operating lease right of use assets 6,819   4,344   3,096 
Premises and equipment, net 2,335   2,345   1,700 
Servicing assets, net 2,087   2,006   2,318 
Accrued interest receivable 7,993   7,738   7,499 
Other assets 22,140   20,053   20,423 
Total assets$2,425,153  $2,386,373  $2,152,468 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Noninterest bearing$553,405  $584,292  $572,755 
Interest bearing 1,581,054   1,522,839   1,302,615 
Total deposits 2,134,459   2,107,131   1,875,370 
FHLB borrowings 28,000   28,000   57,000 
Other borrowings 17,969   17,967   17,961 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,191   19,062   16,354 
Total liabilities 2,201,619   2,172,160   1,966,685 
         
Shareholders' equity        
Common stock 74,733   74,688   74,003 
Additional paid-in capital 5,037   4,271   3,679 
Retained earnings 152,252   141,623   116,604 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,488)  (6,369)  (8,503)
Total shareholders' equity 223,534   214,213   185,783 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,425,153  $2,386,373  $2,152,468 
            


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 For the three months ended  Year to Date 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Interest Income              
Loans$37,259  $36,353  $31,482  $142,156  $116,548 
Investment securities 1,510   1,345   655   4,924   2,357 
Deposits in other financial institutions 1,661   2,320   1,926   7,814   6,757 
Total interest income 40,430   40,018   34,063   154,894   125,662 
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits 12,297   13,468   10,874   50,935   30,589 
Borrowings 726   843   1,001   3,407   4,754 
Total interest expense 13,023   14,311   11,875   54,342   35,343 
               
Net interest income 27,407   25,707   22,188   100,552   90,319 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses 17   304   459   2,690   (6,146)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,390   25,403   21,729   97,862   96,465 
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts 558   504   373   1,880   1,344 
Net gain on sale of loans 932   587   436   2,861   1,547 
Other noninterest income 456   343   435   1,603   2,031 
Total noninterest income 1,946   1,434   1,244   6,344   4,922 
               
Noninterest expense:              
Compensation and employee benefits 9,539   9,422   7,942   36,658   30,673 
Occupancy and equipment 847   818   790   3,257   3,172 
Data processing 1,195   1,238   1,001   4,674   3,887 
Professional services 573   252   410   1,737   576 
Other expenses 2,036   1,695   1,625   7,034   5,662 
Total noninterest expense 14,190   13,425   11,768   53,360   43,970 
Income before provision for income taxes 15,146   13,412   11,205   50,846   57,417 
Provision for income taxes 4,488   3,959   3,346   15,024   16,561 
Net income$10,658  $9,453  $7,859  $35,822  $40,856 
Net income available to common shareholders$10,573  $9,373  $7,800  $35,541  $40,563 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.85  $1.64  $1.38  $6.24  $7.18 
Diluted earnings per share$1.82  $1.63  $1.36  $6.15  $7.11 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,716,291   5,707,723   5,664,028   5,698,207   5,646,409 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,813,197   5,767,401   5,723,735   5,782,385   5,704,519 
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
 For the three months ended 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
 Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                          
Deposits in other financial institutions$143,053  $1,661   4.62% $171,347  $2,320   5.39% $144,265  $1,926   5.30%
Investment securities 155,768   1,510   3.88%  142,442   1,345   3.78%  101,719   655   2.58%
Loans, including LHFS 2,036,178   37,259   7.28%  1,989,748   36,353   7.27%  1,788,572   31,482   6.98%
Total interest-earning assets 2,334,999   40,430   6.89%  2,303,537   40,018   6.91%  2,034,556   34,063   6.64%
Noninterest-earning assets 24,964         24,862         27,930       
Total Assets$2,359,963        $2,328,399        $2,062,486       
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 178,811   634   1.41%  150,674   616   1.63%  112,580   503   1.77%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 904,191   6,993   3.08%  891,697   7,745   3.46%  713,754   5,811   3.23%
Time deposits, excluding brokered 191,794   2,004   4.16%  171,746   1,857   4.30%  123,985   1,155   3.70%
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,274,796   9,631   3.01%  1,214,117   10,218   3.35%  950,319   7,469   3.12%
Total brokered deposits 218,792   2,666   4.85%  258,614   3,250   5.00%  256,761   3,405   5.26%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,493,588   12,297   3.28%  1,472,731   13,468   3.64%  1,207,080   10,874   3.57%
                           
FHLB advances 29,446   343   4.63%  36,142   437   4.81%  56,511   728   5.11%
Other borrowings 17,967   383   8.48%  17,966   406   8.99%  17,960   273   6.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,541,001   13,023   3.36%  1,526,839   14,311   3.73%  1,281,551   11,875   3.68%
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits 577,462         574,466         581,579       
Total Funding Sources 2,118,463   13,023   2.45%  2,101,305   14,311   2.71%  1,863,130   11,875   2.53%
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,537         18,205         19,069       
Shareholders' equity 219,963         208,889         180,287       
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,359,963        $2,328,399        $2,062,486       
                           
Net interest income/spread   $27,407   4.44%    $25,707   4.20%    $22,188   4.11%
Net interest margin       4.67%        4.44%        4.33%
                              


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
 Year to Date 
 Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
 Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                 
Deposits in other financial institutions$150,654  $7,814   5.19% $134,783  $6,757   5.01%
Investment securities 135,519   4,924   3.62%  106,470   2,357   2.21%
Loans 1,958,793   142,156   7.26%  1,702,321   116,548   6.85%
Total interest-earning assets 2,244,966   154,894   6.90%  1,943,574   125,662   6.47%
Noninterest-earning assets 25,240         28,442       
Total Assets$2,270,206        $1,972,016       
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 142,543   2,154   1.51%  102,972   1,612   1.57%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 852,130   28,513   3.35%  659,191   16,007   2.43%
Time deposits, excluding brokered 171,048   7,134   4.17%  105,810   3,263   3.08%
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,165,721   37,801   3.24%  867,973   20,882   2.41%
Total brokered deposits 262,266   13,134   5.01%  192,060   9,707   5.05%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,427,987   50,935   3.57%  1,060,033   30,589   2.89%
                  
FHLB advances 40,680   1,975   4.85%  72,322   3,666   5.07%
Other borrowings 17,966   1,432   7.97%  17,966   1,088   6.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,486,633   54,342   3.66%  1,150,321   35,343   3.07%
                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 560,422         632,652       
Total Funding Sources 2,047,055   54,342   2.65%  1,782,973   35,343   1.98%
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,531         23,294       
Shareholders' equity 204,620         165,749       
                  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,270,206        $1,972,016       
                  
Net interest income/spread   $100,552   4.25%    $90,319   4.49%
Net interest margin       4.48%        4.65%
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Assets              
Cash and due from banks$163,876  $207,174  $158,377  $141,501  $178,100 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,189   4,124   4,097   4,032   4,000 
Investment securities 145,238   141,100   121,725   114,067   102,499 
Loans held for sale 3,008   2,040   -   383   1,233 
Total loans held-for-investment 2,085,149   2,012,457   1,979,720   1,906,992   1,847,161 
Allowance for loan losses (27,267)  (26,594)  (26,591)  (24,693)  (24,476)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,057,882   1,985,863   1,953,129   1,882,299   1,822,685 
Operating lease right of use assets 6,819   4,344   4,719   2,765   3,096 
Premises and equipment, net 2,335   2,345   2,207   1,804   1,700 
Other assets and interest receivable 41,806   39,383   41,430   40,926   39,155 
Total assets$2,425,153  $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468 
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities              
Noninterest Bearing$553,405  $584,292  $557,055  $516,294  $572,755 
Interest Bearing 1,581,054   1,522,839   1,444,671   1,388,381   1,302,615 
Total Deposits 2,134,459   2,107,131   2,001,726   1,904,675   1,875,370 
Borrowings 45,969   45,967   65,965   70,963   74,961 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,191   19,062   16,551   18,107   16,354 
Total liabilities 2,201,619   2,172,160   2,084,242   1,993,745   1,966,685 
Shareholders' equity              
Common stock 74,733   74,688   74,636   74,105   74,003 
Additional paid-in capital 5,037   4,271   3,717   4,108   3,679 
Retained earnings 152,252   141,623   132,179   124,464   116,604 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,488)  (6,369)  (9,090)  (8,645)  (8,503)
Total shareholders' equity 223,534   214,213   201,442   194,032   185,783 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,425,153  $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468 
               
Book value per common share$38.76  $37.21  $35.03  $33.94  $32.48 
Tangible book value per common share(1)$38.40  $36.87  $34.65  $33.55  $32.08 
Shares outstanding 5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115 
                    

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
 For the three months ended 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Interest income$40,430  $40,018  $38,662  $35,784  $34,063 
Interest expense 13,023   14,311   13,992   13,016   11,875 
Net interest income 27,407   25,707   24,670   22,768   22,188 
Provision for credit losses 17   304   2,136   233   459 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,390   25,403   22,534   22,535   21,729 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 558   504   430   388   373 
Net gain on sale of loans 932   587   661   681   436 
Other noninterest income 456   343   447   357   435 
Total noninterest income 1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 9,539   9,422   8,836   8,861   7,942 
Occupancy and equipment 847   818   822   770   790 
Data processing 1,195   1,238   1,183   1,058   1,001 
Professional services 573   252   424   488   410 
Other expenses 2,036   1,695   1,697   1,606   1,625 
Total noninterest expense 14,190   13,425   12,962   12,783   11,768 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 15,146   13,412   11,110   11,178   11,205 
Income taxes 4,488   3,959   3,283   3,294   3,346 
Net income$10,658  $9,453  $7,827  $7,884  $7,859 
Net income available to common shareholders$10,573  $9,373  $7,761  $7,832  $7,800 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.85  $1.64  $1.36  $1.38  $1.38 
Diluted earnings per share$1.82  $1.63  $1.35  $1.36  $1.36 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,716,291   5,707,723   5,702,938   5,679,843   5,664,028 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,813,197   5,767,401   5,762,616   5,754,937   5,723,735 


 Performance Ratios 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
ROAA 1.80%  1.62%  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%
ROAE 19.28%  18.00%  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%
ROATCE(1) 19.46%  18.18%  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%
Net interest margin 4.67%  4.44%  4.48%  4.31%  4.33%
Net interest spread 4.44%  4.20%  4.24%  4.08%  4.11%
Efficiency ratio(1) 48.34%  49.46%  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.39%  2.29%  2.32%  2.39%  2.26%
                    

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
   
 Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
 For the three months ended 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Total assets$2,359,963  $2,328,399  $2,241,860  $2,148,978  $2,062,486 
Earning assets$2,334,999  $2,303,537  $2,216,185  $2,123,509  $2,034,556 
Total loans, including loans held for sale$2,036,178  $1,989,748  $1,939,746  $1,868,308  $1,788,572 
Total deposits$2,071,050  $2,047,197  $1,961,099  $1,872,737  $1,788,659 
Total shareholders' equity$219,963  $208,889  $199,088  $190,326  $180,287 
                    


 Loan Balances by Type 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):              
Investor owned$572,659  $560,481  $566,314  $573,587  $583,069 
Owner occupied 223,442   221,364   216,876   216,123   202,106 
Multifamily 162,330   175,387   177,390   175,629   168,324 
Secured by single family 198,579   190,738   181,744   157,092   146,370 
Land and construction 62,638   68,186   58,109   35,975   33,655 
SBA secured by real estate 401,990   395,646   388,271   385,416   349,676 
Total CRE 1,621,638   1,611,802   1,588,704   1,543,822   1,483,200 
Commercial business:              
Commercial and industrial 441,182   383,874   378,161   352,417   350,879 
SBA non-real estate secured 20,205   15,101   10,758   8,657   9,807 
Total commercial business 461,387   398,975   388,919   361,074   360,686 
Consumer 2,124   1,680   2,097   2,096   3,275 
Total loans held for investment$2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161 
                    


 Deposits by Type 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Noninterest-bearing DDA$553,405  $584,292  $557,055  $516,294  $572,755 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 251,594   182,268   156,253   117,129   121,829 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 887,740   920,219   861,508   812,841   742,617 
Time deposits, excluding brokered 201,851   186,583   168,664   160,605   147,583 
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,894,590   1,873,362   1,743,480   1,606,869   1,584,784 
Total brokered deposits 239,869   233,769   258,246   297,806   290,586 
Total deposits$2,134,459  $2,107,131  $2,001,726  $1,904,675  $1,875,370 
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
   
 Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
 For the three months ended 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Allowance for loan losses:              
Beginning balance$26,594  $26,591  $24,693  $24,476  $23,789 
Provision for loan losses 673   3   1,994   251   687 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries -   -   (96)  (34)  - 
Ending balance 27,267   26,594   26,591   24,693   24,476 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,509   2,165   1,865   1,723   1,741 
Total allowance for credit losses$28,776  $28,759  $28,456  $26,416  $26,217 
                    


 Asset Quality 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Total loans held-for-investment$2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161 
Allowance for loan losses$(27,267) $(26,594) $(26,591) $(24,693) $(24,476)
30-89 day past due loans$1,952  $-  $-  $-  $1,470 
90+ day past due loans$11,512  $11,512  $2,500  $3,530  $3,874 
Nonaccrual loans$11,512  $11,512  $2,500  $4,656  $5,053 
NPAs / Assets 0.47%  0.48%  0.11%  0.21%  0.23%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.55%  0.57%  0.13%  0.24%  0.27%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)$-  $-  $96  $34  $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.00%  0.02%  0.01%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.31%  1.32%  1.34%  1.29%  1.33%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 236.86%  231.01%  1,063.64%  530.35%  484.39%
                    

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each reconciling item and total. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
            
 Year to Date  Year Over Year Impact to Change 
 Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Dollars (thousands $)  Percent (%) 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes           
Income before provision for income taxes$50,846  $57,417  $(6,571)  -11.4%
ANI recovery(1) -   (7,708)  7,708   13.7%
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation(2) -   (1,635)  1,635   3.5%
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination(3) -   (986)  986   2.2%
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)$50,846  $47,088  $3,758   8.0%
            
Adjusted net income           
Net income$35,822  $40,856  $(5,034)  -12.3%
ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4) -   (5,430)  5,430   13.4%
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4) -   (1,152)  1,152   3.4%
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) -   (694)  694   2.2%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$35,822  $33,580  $2,242   6.7%
            
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")           
Diluted earnings per share$6.15  $7.11  $(0.96)  -13.5%
ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4) -   (0.94)  0.94   13.2%
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4) -   (0.20)  0.20   3.3%
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) -   (0.12)  0.12   2.1%
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)$6.15  $5.85  $0.30   5.1%
            
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,782,385   5,704,519       
              

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
               
 For the three months ended 
 Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio              
Noninterest expense$14,190  $13,425  $12,962  $12,783  $11,768 
Net interest income 27,407   25,707   24,670   22,768   22,188 
Noninterest income 1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,353   27,141   26,208   24,194   23,432 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.34%  49.46%  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%
               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue              
Net interest income$27,407  $25,707  $24,670  $22,768  $22,188 
Noninterest income 1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,353   27,141   26,208   24,194   23,432 
Less: Noninterest expense 14,190   13,425   12,962   12,783   11,768 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$15,163  $13,716  $13,246  $11,411  $11,664 
               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity              
Net income$10,658  $9,453  $7,827  $7,884  $7,859 
Average assets 2,359,963   2,328,399   2,241,860   2,148,978   2,062,486 
Average shareholders' equity 219,963   208,889   199,088   190,326   180,287 
Less: Average intangible assets 2,028   2,051   2,163   2,208   2,451 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 217,935   206,838   196,925   188,118   177,836 
               
Return on average assets 1.80%  1.62%  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%
Return on average equity 19.28%  18.00%  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.46%  18.18%  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%
               
Tangible book value per share              
Total equity 223,534   214,213   201,442   194,032   185,783 
Less: Total intangible assets 2,087   2,006   2,164   2,203   2,318 
Total tangible equity 221,447   212,207   199,278   191,829   183,465 
Shares outstanding 5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$38.40  $36.87  $34.65  $33.55  $32.08 
                    

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
      
 Year to Date 
 Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio     
Noninterest expense$53,360  $43,970 
Net interest income 100,552   90,319 
Noninterest income 6,344   4,922 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896   95,241 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.92%  46.17%
      
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio     
Noninterest expense$53,360  $43,970 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation -   1,635 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 53,360   45,605 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896   95,241 
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination -   (84)
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 106,896   95,157 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.92%  47.93%
      
Pretax pre-provision net revenue     
Net interest income$100,552  $90,319 
Noninterest income 6,344   4,922 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896   95,241 
Less: Noninterest expense 53,360   43,970 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$53,536  $51,271 
      
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity     
Net income$35,822  $40,856 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) 35,822   33,580 
Average assets 2,270,206   1,972,016 
Average shareholders' equity 204,620   165,749 
Less: Average intangible assets 2,112   2,774 
Average tangible common equity 202,508   162,975 
      
Return on average assets 1.58%  2.07%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.58%  1.70%
Return on average equity 17.51%  24.65%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.51%  20.26%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.69%  25.07%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.69%  20.60%
        

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.