SEALSQ Announces Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification for MS600X Secure Hardware Platform and VaultIC 408 FIPS 140-3 Testing Success

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its MS600X Secure Hardware Platform has been awarded the Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, one of the highest internationally recognized levels of security certification for hardware products. This achievement underscores SEALSQ’s commitment to delivering robust, reliable, and secure solutions for critical applications in Internet of Things (IoT), smart metering, and beyond.

The Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) is a globally accepted standard for evaluating the security of IT products. The EAL5+ Certification is specifically tailored for products designed to protect high-value assets against sophisticated attacks. This level of certification guarantees a thorough and rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating SEALSQ’s dedication to ensuring unparalleled security in its hardware platforms.

VaultIC 408 Achieves Key FIPS 140-3 Milestone

In addition, SEALSQ’s VaultIC 408 secure microcontroller has successfully passed the stringent FIPS 140-3 testing conducted by UL Labs. The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-3, maintained by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), sets the benchmark for cryptographic module security and compliance in the United States. With testing complete, the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) is now reviewing the results, and final certification is expected within a few months.

Of note, SEALSQ’s VaultIC 408 has already garnered significant market traction, having been selected to equip millions of smart hubs as part of the UK’s Smart Metering Program. This program aims to enhance energy efficiency and management across the country. VaultIC 408’s unparalleled security features played a key role in meeting the stringent requirements of this large-scale initiative.

What This Means for the Industry

This dual recognition, Common Criteria EAL5+ for the MS600X and progress toward FIPS 140-3 Certification for the VaultIC 408, positions SEALSQ as a trusted provider of secure hardware solutions for critical infrastructures worldwide.

Post-Quantum Hardware Platform Launching in 2025

SEALSQ is preparing for the upcoming launch of its Post-Quantum Hardware Platform, set to hit the market in 2025. This cutting-edge platform will be available both as an open platform and a trusted platform module (TPM), and it will carry the prestigious Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification. This ensures that the platform meets the highest security standards required to safeguard against quantum computing threats, further cementing SEALSQ’s position at the forefront of hardware security innovation.

“Achieving the Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification for our MS600X Secure Hardware Platform and advancing the FIPS 140-3 certification process for the VaultIC 408 is a testament to SEALSQ’s leadership in hardware security innovation,” said Bernard Vian, General Manager of SEALSQ. “Combined with our upcoming Post-Quantum Hardware Platform, we are setting a new benchmark for secure solutions across industries that demand the highest levels of protection.”

These certifications reinforce SEALSQ’s ability to address the evolving security challenges faced by IoT applications, critical infrastructure, and government projects. By meeting the stringent criteria for global security standards, SEALSQ continues to provide its partners and customers with unparalleled confidence in its solutions.

