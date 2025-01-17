Coherent Announces Availability of Ultrabroadband Diffraction Gratings for Life Sciences Applications





PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser and photonics solutions, today announced the launch of its Ultrabroadband UV-VIS and VIS-NIR Diffraction Gratings. These cutting-edge optics set a new standard in optical system performance, offering unmatched design flexibility, precision and efficiency for various applications in the life science and medical markets.

Diffraction gratings are vital optical components that use finely spaced grooves to diffract light into its constituent wavelengths, enabling precise spectral analysis and control. By simplifying complex optical systems and enhancing system efficiency, these gratings are transforming life sciences, medical diagnostics, and industrial applications.

Innovation for Multiple Applications

Coherent Ultrabroadband Diffraction Gratings are purpose-built for a range of high-impact applications, including:

Flow Cytometry: Enabling enhanced spectral separation for fluorescent dye detection and biomarker analysis.

Raman Spectroscopy: Delivering high-throughput, low-scatter measurements for chemical and biological studies.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): Providing precise spectral differentiation for imaging in medical diagnostics and industrial inspections.

Laser Diode Stabilization: Ensuring stable wavelength feedback for reliable laser performance.

Advantages Over Conventional Optical Components

Diffraction gratings offer a compact and high-performance alternative to traditional optical setups, replacing complex assemblies like discrete dichroic filters in flow cytometry modules. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Spectral Resolution: Ideal for applications requiring high-precision.

Broad Wavelength Compatibility: Optimized for UV-VIS and VIS-NIR ranges.

Simplified System Design: Compact configurations reduce costs and complexity while boosting throughput.



Breakthrough Features for Unmatched Performance

“These Ultrabroadband Diffraction Gratings reflect our commitment to achieving breakthroughs in optical systems,” said Steve Rummel, Sr. Vice President at Coherent. “With superior precision, efficiency, and flexibility, this innovation empowers researchers and engineers to achieve their most ambitious goals.”

Availability and Market Introduction

The Ultrabroadband UV-VIS and VIS-NIR Diffraction Gratings are available to order today. The company will showcase these innovations at the upcoming BIOS and Photonics West conferences. For more information, visit coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.coherent.com.

