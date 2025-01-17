JLT Mobile Computers consolidates product development and discontinues subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB

An adaptation to the market situation to achieve efficient management and customer-driven development of the JLT Insights software solution together with JLT's other product portfolio.

Växjö, Sweden, January 17, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, today announced that it has begun the process of discontinuing the operations of its subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB and merging software development with the Group's other product development. The new structure is cost-effective, market-adapted and enables management and customer-driven development of JLT's software solutions integrated with the rest of JLT's product portfolio.

JLT Software Solutions AB was founded in February 2021 with the goal of generating growth through additional and recurring subscription revenue via software and SaaS solutions. The company's development has since gradually focused on offering software solutions that integrate with JLT's range of rugged computers, aiming to match competing products and create unique competitive advantages.

Since JLT Software Solutions AB was founded, the company has developed a robust infrastructure for the delivery of software and services, which resulted in the launch of the JLT Insights software solution in December 2022. Through interaction with customers, JLT has developed an understanding of the services that create the most customer value and accumulated significant experience in software development.

However, the commercial business goals set for JLT Software Solutions AB have not been achieved. Therefore, the software development in JLT Software Solutions AB is now being transferred to the Group's other product development, and the subsidiary's overhead is being phased out. Capitalized development costs that have accumulated in the company are written down and will together with other phase out costs be charged to the Group's profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 by approximately SEK 5 million, of which approximately SEK 1 million affects cash flow.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.