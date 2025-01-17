FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
17 JANUARY 2025
The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.0p per share, which will be paid on 14 March 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 February 2025 and the record date for payment will be 28 February 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181