Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, were $1.40 million, which represents an increase of $169.3 thousand or 13.8% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.38 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.10% or by $202.5 thousand, to $5.1 million, as compared to $4.9 million for the previous year. For the full year of 2024, net earnings per share was $1.60, as compared with $1.54 for the full year of 2023.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit. In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.

During 2024 the Bank purchased a building in Corona and plans to open its fifth branch office in 1Q’25. So far, business development efforts have been very productive, with the new branch having over $9 million in deposits at year-end.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing (or Merchant Services) to its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $466.7 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 4.54% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $29.0 million or 9.08% to $348.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.31% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $25.9 million or 14.45% to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and two as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $433.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $437.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $238.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $816.5 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, or an increase of 20.5% as compared with $677.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $134.0 thousand, representing an increase of $77.1 thousand during the fourth quarter as compared to $56.8 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $555.0 thousand, which represents an increase of $64.2 thousand or 13.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $490.6 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.5%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Dec-2024

Ending Balance Dec-2023

Ending Balance Assets Cash and due from banks $45,256,619 $35,503,719 Cash and cash equivalents $45,256,619 $35,503,719 Fed Funds Sold $31,029 $25,218 Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses $6,558,341 $6,736,976 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses $190,701,756 $208,506,305 Total Investments $197,260,097 $215,243,281 Gross loans held for investments $205,235,497 $179,316,494 Allowance for Loan Losses ($4,623,740 ) ($4,465,622 ) Net Loans $200,611,757 $174,850,872 Stock investments, restricted, at cost $3,576,000 $3,126,100 Fixed assets, net $7,255,785 $5,466,358 Accrued Interest Receivable $1,539,505 $1,439,178 Bank Owned Life Insurance $8,482,043 $8,247,174 Other Assets $3,170,159 $3,010,916 Total Assets $466,678,432 $446,414,238 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $166,639,133 $167,131,411 Interest-bearing $182,200,703 $152,669,374 Total Deposits $348,839,836 $319,800,785 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $0 $15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings $60,000,000 $57,000,000 Subordinated debt $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust $3,093,000 $3,093,000 Accrued interest payable $132,812 $2,156,153 Other Liabilities $1,907,588 $1,876,475 Total Liabilities $423,973,236 $408,926,413 Shareholder Equity Common Stock ** $10,502,558 $10,502,558 Retained Earnings $34,059,943 $28,920,732 Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities ($1,857,305 ) ($1,935,465 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $42,705,196 $37,487,825 Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity $466,678,432 $446,414,238 ** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/2024 and 12/31/2023





Chino Commercial Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Net Income Dec-2024

QTD Balance Dec-2023

QTD Balance Dec-2024

YTD Balance Dec-2023

YTD Balance Interest Income Interest & Fees On Loans $3,359,803 $2,577,443 $11,924,729 $9,823,006 Interest on Investment Securities $1,678,970 $1,364,796 $7,404,335 $4,808,931 Other Interest Income $522,178 $1,159,255 $2,703,762 $4,149,741 Total Interest Income $5,560,951 $5,101,494 $22,032,826 $18,781,678 Interest Expense Interest on Deposits $1,159,323 $940,935 $4,415,006 $2,776,069 Interest on Borrowings $645,757 $877,294 $3,901,895 $2,990,249 Total Interest Expense $1,805,080 $1,818,229 $8,316,901 $5,766,318 Net Interest Income $3,755,871 $3,283,265 $13,715,925 $13,015,360 Provision For Loan Losses $3,186 $1,366 ($12,126 ) ($80,440 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses $3,752,685 $3,281,899 $13,728,051 $13,095,800 Noninterest Income Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts $463,392 $421,554 $1,809,083 $1,605,884 Interchange Fees $108,322 $98,618 $417,002 $413,421 Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance $60,395 $49,884 $234,869 $192,683 Merchant Services Processing $133,953 $56,832 $544,675 $197,737 Other Miscellaneous Income $50,483 $50,737 $199,493 $181,484 Total Noninterest Income $816,545 $677,625 $3,205,122 $2,591,209 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $1,611,953 $1,377,483 $6,056,072 $5,478,872 Occupancy and Equipment $177,419 $147,390 $692,705 $632,892 Merchant Services Processing $76,239 $57,557 $298,294 $140,364 Other Expenses $753,539 $660,481 $2,717,769 $2,536,702 Total Noninterest Expense $2,619,150 $2,242,911 $9,764,840 $8,788,830 Income Before Income Tax Expense $1,950,081 $1,716,612 $7,168,333 $6,898,178 Provision For Income Tax $554,799 $490,624 $2,029,122 $1,961,483 Net Income $1,395,282 $1,225,988 $5,139,211 $4,936,695 Basic earnings per share $0.43 $0.38 $1.60 $1.54 Diluted earnings per share $0.43 $0.38 $1.60 $1.54



