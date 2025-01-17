Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, were $1.40 million, which represents an increase of $169.3 thousand or 13.8% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.38 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.10% or by $202.5 thousand, to $5.1 million, as compared to $4.9 million for the previous year. For the full year of 2024, net earnings per share was $1.60, as compared with $1.54 for the full year of 2023.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit. In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.  

During 2024 the Bank purchased a building in Corona and plans to open its fifth branch office in 1Q’25. So far, business development efforts have been very productive, with the new branch having over $9 million in deposits at year-end.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing (or Merchant Services) to its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $466.7 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 4.54% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $29.0 million or 9.08% to $348.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.31% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $25.9 million or 14.45% to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and two as of December 31, 2023.   OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.  

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $433.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $437.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $238.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $816.5 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, or an increase of 20.5% as compared with $677.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $134.0 thousand, representing an increase of $77.1 thousand during the fourth quarter as compared to $56.8 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $555.0 thousand, which represents an increase of $64.2 thousand or 13.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $490.6 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.5%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

   
Chino Commercial Bancorp  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
   
  Dec-2024
Ending Balance		   Dec-2023
Ending Balance		 
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$45,256,619  $35,503,719 
     Cash and cash equivalents$45,256,619  $35,503,719 
   
Fed Funds Sold$31,029  $25,218 
   
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses$6,558,341  $6,736,976 
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses$190,701,756  $208,506,305 
   Total Investments$197,260,097  $215,243,281 
   
Gross loans held for investments$205,235,497  $179,316,494 
Allowance for Loan Losses ($4,623,740)  ($4,465,622)
   Net Loans$200,611,757  $174,850,872 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,576,000  $3,126,100 
Fixed assets, net$7,255,785  $5,466,358 
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,539,505  $1,439,178 
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,482,043  $8,247,174 
Other Assets$3,170,159  $3,010,916 
   
   Total Assets$466,678,432  $446,414,238 
   
Liabilities  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$166,639,133  $167,131,411 
Interest-bearing$182,200,703  $152,669,374 
   Total Deposits$348,839,836  $319,800,785 
   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$0  $15,000,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$60,000,000  $57,000,000 
Subordinated debt$10,000,000  $10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000  $3,093,000 
Accrued interest payable$132,812  $2,156,153 
Other Liabilities$1,907,588  $1,876,475 
   Total Liabilities$423,973,236  $408,926,413 
   
Shareholder Equity  
Common Stock **$10,502,558  $10,502,558 
Retained Earnings$34,059,943  $28,920,732 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities ($1,857,305)  ($1,935,465)
Total Shareholders' Equity$42,705,196  $37,487,825 
   
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity$466,678,432  $446,414,238 
   
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/2024 and 12/31/2023
   


Chino Commercial Bancorp    
Consolidated Statements of Net Income    
     
 Dec-2024
QTD Balance		Dec-2023
QTD Balance		Dec-2024
YTD Balance		Dec-2023
YTD Balance
Interest Income    
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,359,803 $2,577,443 $11,924,729 $9,823,006 
Interest on Investment Securities$1,678,970 $1,364,796 $7,404,335 $4,808,931 
Other Interest Income$522,178 $1,159,255 $2,703,762 $4,149,741 
     Total Interest Income$5,560,951 $5,101,494 $22,032,826 $18,781,678 
     
Interest Expense    
Interest on Deposits$1,159,323 $940,935 $4,415,006 $2,776,069 
Interest on Borrowings$645,757 $877,294 $3,901,895 $2,990,249 
     Total Interest Expense$1,805,080 $1,818,229 $8,316,901 $5,766,318 
     
Net Interest Income$3,755,871 $3,283,265 $13,715,925 $13,015,360 
     
Provision For Loan Losses$3,186 $1,366  ($12,126) ($80,440)
     
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses$3,752,685 $3,281,899 $13,728,051 $13,095,800 
     
Noninterest Income    
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$463,392 $421,554 $1,809,083 $1,605,884 
Interchange Fees$108,322 $98,618 $417,002 $413,421 
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$60,395 $49,884 $234,869 $192,683 
Merchant Services Processing$133,953 $56,832 $544,675 $197,737 
Other Miscellaneous Income$50,483 $50,737 $199,493 $181,484 
     
     Total Noninterest Income$816,545 $677,625 $3,205,122 $2,591,209 
     
Noninterest Expense    
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,611,953 $1,377,483 $6,056,072 $5,478,872 
Occupancy and Equipment$177,419 $147,390 $692,705 $632,892 
Merchant Services Processing$76,239 $57,557 $298,294 $140,364 
Other Expenses$753,539 $660,481 $2,717,769 $2,536,702 
     
     Total Noninterest Expense$2,619,150 $2,242,911 $9,764,840 $8,788,830 
     
Income Before Income Tax Expense$1,950,081 $1,716,612 $7,168,333 $6,898,178 
Provision For Income Tax$554,799 $490,624 $2,029,122 $1,961,483 
     
Net Income$1,395,282 $1,225,988 $5,139,211 $4,936,695 
     
Basic earnings per share$0.43 $0.38 $1.60 $1.54 
     
Diluted earnings per share$0.43 $0.38 $1.60 $1.54 
     


Chino Commercial Bancorp    
Financial Highlights    
     
 Dec-2024
QTD		Dec-2023
QTD		Dec-2024
YTD		Dec-2023
YTD
Key Financial Ratios    
Annualized Return on Average Equity 13.20%  13.39%  12.85%  14.26% 
Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.21%  1.06%  1.10%  1.11% 
Net Interest Margin 3.45%  2.98%  3.09%  3.07% 
Core Efficiency Ratio 57.28%  56.63%  57.71%  56.31% 
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans -0.079%  -0.008%  -0.089%  -0.025% 
     
 3 month ended
Dec-2024
QTD Avg		3 month ended
Dec-2023
QTD Avg		Dec-2024
YTD Avg		Dec-2023
YTD Avg
Average Balances    
(thousands, unaudited)    
Average assets$458,297 $459,186 $468,908 $444,588 
Average interest-earning assets$433,466 $437,479 $444,238 $423,353 
Average interest-bearing liabilities$234,044 $238,822 $249,859 $217,141 
Average gross loans$202,059 $178,998 $191,089 $179,066 
Average deposits$358,936 $333,662 $341,122 $333,335 
Average equity$42,040 $36,315 $39,986 $34,618 
     
 Dec-2024
QTD		Dec-2023
YTD		  
Credit Quality    
Non-performing loans$1,228,165 $491,993   
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.60%  0.27%   
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.26%  0.11%   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.25%  2.49%   
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.60%  0.27%   
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 376.48%  907.66%   
     
Other Period-end Statistics    
Shareholders equity to total assets 9.15%  8.40%   
Net Loans to Deposits 57.36%  54.52%   
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 47.77%  52.26%   
Company Leverage Ratio 10.40%  9.26%   
Core Deposits / Total Deposits 97.31%  97.28%   
     