JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

 | Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 17th January 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:

  • 161,069 shares
  • € 2,694,820.10
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
    • 104,548 shares
    • € 3,537,984.55
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 0 shares
    • € 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total6,2311,469,77925,622,357.99 6,3961,413,25824,710,643.03
07/01/2024327,500141,225.00 8019,500369,915.00
07/02/20244811,725216,209.00 7718,500344,285.00
07/03/2024--- 9718,000343,800.00
07/04/2024272,20343,024.59 618,101158,779.60
07/05/20244010,140199,352.40 9916,700329,992.00
07/08/2024144,00079,560.00 7117,100343,026.00
07/09/2024164,27986,992.07 398,500173,230.00
07/10/2024468,221166,968.51 377,000142,800.00
07/11/20249321,000423,990.00 429,500192,945.00
07/12/2024327,501150,695.09 255,500110,825.00
07/15/20244810,500209,895.00 4712,501250,645.05
07/16/20243910,849219,366.78 8716,551335,488.77
07/17/20245310,652215,916.04 399,534193,826.22
07/18/20244210,038204,775.20 6813,466276,053.00
07/19/2024287,963161,011.86 237,502152,665.70
07/22/2024143,32668,016.70 5010,503215,521.56
07/23/20248018,174367,660.02 275,497112,193.77
07/24/2024305,779117,371.49 4511,999244,779.60
07/25/20246018,000355,320.00 143,00060,480.00
07/26/2024407,000130,900.00 295,700107,388.00
07/29/2024296,247119,442.64 6414,100271,143.00
07/30/2024355,214100,890.90 326,713130,702.11
07/31/20246610,909211,198.24 123,38766,283.59
08/01/20247213,630259,242.60 7313,344257,005.44
08/02/20247317,000324,020.00 52,50048,125.00
08/05/20249820,000353,000.00 164,50080,235.00
08/06/2024357,000123,550.00 8222,000392,480.00
08/07/20245913,585245,073.40 478,500154,105.00
08/08/20248121,915393,374.25 6112,056217,610.80
08/09/20244310,564191,314.04 10316,552302,901.60
08/12/20245911,436206,076.72 439,582173,434.20
08/13/2024419,000163,440.00 7813,824251,458.56
08/14/2024275,500100,210.00 5510,246187,399.34
08/15/2024466,600120,846.00 5612,051222,220.44
08/16/20244311,401211,146.52 5611,247209,081.73
08/19/202481,80833,339.52 4410,251190,463.58
08/20/2024378,545159,278.80 377,555141,429.60
08/21/2024276,500121,485.00 4310,368194,711.04
08/22/20244110,002187,437.48 355,578104,977.96
08/23/202461,50228,117.44 6716,001301,458.84
08/26/2024264,76189,744.85 6512,666239,894.04
08/27/2024459,899187,685.04 347,834148,846.00
08/28/20245913,941262,230.21 285,18697,859.82
08/29/2024346,998130,232.78 195,10495,751.04
08/30/2024132,50046,450.00 308,531158,932.53
09/02/20244914,000258,300.00 92,00136,978.48
09/03/20245710,500194,355.00 5914,868276,544.80
09/04/2024479,596176,662.36 3411,000203,500.00
09/05/2024151,68331,505.76 5815,000282,150.00
09/06/20246518,501346,893.75 6312,001226,338.86
09/09/2024266,501121,568.70 275,801109,058.80
09/10/20245013,500252,585.00 8115,001281,718.78
09/11/20246518,001333,198.51 236,188115,220.56
09/12/20244812,611231,664.07 8013,213243,911.98
09/13/2024--- 10317,999335,501.36
09/16/20245014,200262,984.00 ---
09/17/2024236,001111,258.54 488,782163,169.56
09/18/20245514,500267,670.00 4611,819219,006.07
09/19/2024--- 5816,500309,705.00
09/20/2024--- 256,500126,100.00
09/23/20244614,201274,505.33 314,76892,594.56
09/24/202431,00019,530.00 448,733170,642.82
09/25/2024304,21283,229.12 305,200103,168.00
09/26/2024580016,280.00 242,80057,036.00
09/27/2024366,429130,508.70 334,900100,352.00
09/30/20247813,171265,659.07 480016,216.00
10/01/20245717,000342,040.00 375,600113,064.00
10/02/20245312,000235,080.00 526,600129,624.00
10/03/20248019,000370,880.00 356,000117,660.00
10/04/2024--- 678,800171,248.00
10/07/20246314,005274,918.15 6114,000275,940.00
10/08/20246915,495303,082.20 203,60070,740.00
10/09/20247917,500335,650.00 244,40085,140.00
10/10/20246514,400268,848.00 32504,730.00
10/11/20247419,269356,476.50 9420,750384,705.00
10/14/20244511,313210,648.06 457,528140,472.48
10/15/20245615,402290,019.66 8520,250382,117.50
10/16/20245210,752200,309.76 ---
10/17/2024295,710105,577.90 4410,000185,600.00
10/18/20246415,314288,668.90 6114,819280,227.29
10/21/20248219,425361,305.00 267,009131,558.93
10/22/20247915,828287,119.92 6114,500263,610.00
10/23/20247918,250332,150.00 7818,505337,161.10
10/24/20244613,500246,645.00 7114,495264,968.60
10/25/20246415,500282,720.00 5316,063293,631.64
10/28/20248318,500338,365.00 7619,356354,408.36
10/29/20249822,000397,980.00 5313,000236,340.00
10/30/20247416,005283,288.50 4710,935194,096.25
10/31/20247316,995295,713.00 5612,000209,280.00
11/01/20245811,611201,334.74 3411,000191,070.00
11/04/20246212,729219,702.54 339,659166,907.52
11/05/20245511,971205,781.49 7112,841220,993.61
11/06/20247819,000323,570.00 328,500146,540.00
11/07/20244210,000168,400.00 4810,500177,135.00
11/08/20245120,500317,545.00 111,50023,880.00
11/11/20247319,000280,630.00 10017,014252,317.62
11/12/20249022,000316,360.00 9418,756270,649.08
11/13/20247416,750238,352.50 6617,500249,200.00
11/14/2024449,050129,958.00 6917,744256,223.36
11/15/202412121,748318,390.72 5815,781232,769.75
11/18/20247816,887241,652.97 7417,000243,440.00
11/19/20249220,565293,873.85 9123,219332,728.27
11/20/20248620,000287,200.00 8616,519237,708.41
11/21/20246418,000255,060.00 6016,964240,549.52
11/22/20244715,415220,434.50 8221,017301,383.78
11/25/20246518,335265,124.10 7419,003275,163.44
11/26/2024369,500135,755.00 152,51035,943.20
11/27/20246015,500221,340.00 6716,570237,116.70
11/28/2024429,893140,678.46 165,00171,364.27
11/29/20244313,507190,313.63 247,500106,125.00
12/02/20247921,000291,060.00 4411,000153,560.00
12/03/2024175,50076,395.00 5512,250170,887.50
12/04/20246112,250171,745.00 329,000126,810.00
12/05/20244012,001167,533.96 6417,500245,700.00
12/06/2024287,053100,434.72 5712,162173,308.50
12/09/2024--- 8719,755290,003.40
12/10/20246610,000150,100.00 6111,750176,720.00
12/11/20248421,896328,877.92 8818,634280,441.70
12/12/20246720,856312,631.44 9323,118347,463.54
12/13/20245415,250230,275.00 7014,248215,287.28
12/16/20243712,099181,485.00 3711,000165,110.00
12/17/202410627,649416,393.94 10426,320396,905.60
12/18/202471,00015,080.00 326,750101,857.50
12/19/2024317,000104,510.00 15007,485.00
12/20/20245012,000175,680.00 143,50051,730.00
12/23/202425007,350.00 ---
12/24/2024--- 144,50067,275.00
12/27/2024--- 41,00015,050.00
12/30/20244112,387185,928.87 3611,651175,114.53
12/31/202431,50022,500.00 275,85888,338.64

