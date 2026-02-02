JCDecaux Unveils World’s First Global Programmatic DOOH media Solution, enabling Worldwide Campaign Activations

Paris, February 2nd, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the global expansion of its pioneering programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) media solution. Building on the successful 2024 launch of the first global airport programmatic offer, JCDecaux now extends this powerful offer to street, transport, and retail environments, offering an end-to-end solution for worldwide campaign deployment. This pDOOH media solution empowers brands to connect with audiences throughout the consumer journey globally, across all JCDecaux’s environments.

By leveraging JCDecaux’s global footprint and programmatic expertise, the solution provides advertisers with a single point of contact to execute targeted, dynamic, and impactful campaigns. It encompasses:

Comprehensive coverage across airports, streets, transport hubs, and retail environments via a network of over 30,000 premium digital screens;

Instant, real-time, and seamless activation of campaigns in over 35 markets;

Fully programmatic, data-driven, and measurable campaigns.

Part of the JCDecaux’s AdTech suite, the solution is available exclusively through VIOOH Supply-Side Platform (SSP), the most connected programmatic digital network for OOH media in the world, and can be activated via Displayce and more than 55 other integrated Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs).

This launch reinforces JCDecaux’s pioneering role in AdTech for the Out-of-Home industry, building the digital infrastructure for simpler, data-driven storytelling on a worldwide scale. A key growth driver, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media is fuelled by strong programmatic revenue growth as advertisers increasingly adopt programmatic buying.

Clément Lion, DOOH & Programmatic Sales Director JCDecaux France & Chairman of Global JCDecaux International Programmatic Council (IPC), said: “By bridging all physical environments within a unified digital framework, we offer advertisers unprecedented access to global audiences, bringing to brands worldwide outdoor advertising that is both more accessible and more impactful. This ensures the right message is delivered at the right place and time.”

Dallas Wiles, Co-Chief Executive Officer JCDecaux UK & Chairman of Global JCDecaux Sales & Marketing Committee (SMC), said: “We believe global storytelling should be simple. This initiative reflects our commitment to excellence by removing barriers to global OOH media, offering a streamlined and efficient way to connect with consumers everywhere.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “By introducing the world’s first truly global programmatic DOOH media solution, we are taking a major step forward in making out-of-home even more flexible, accountable and easy to buy for our clients. Building on the rapid digitisation of our portfolio in key markets such as the UK and Brazil, and the strong development of programmatic in Germany, this innovation demonstrates our ability to combine the power of our premium assets with data and technology to deliver more effective, brand‑safe and measurable campaigns at scale.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment