JCDecaux : Q1 2026 trading update, solid revenue growth driven by digital

Q1 2026 trading update

Solid revenue growth driven by digital

Paris, May 5th, 2026

Solid Q1 revenue growth



€880.6m in revenue

in revenue +2.6% reported revenue growth

reported revenue growth +5.7% organic revenue growth

organic revenue growth +13.1% organic digital revenue growth, 41.7% of Group revenue

organic digital revenue growth, of Group revenue +27.2% organic programmatic growth, 10.5% of digital revenue Guidance for Q2 2026: organic revenue growth expected around +3%

All alternative performance measures above (revenue, organic growth) are defined in Appendices.

Commenting on the 2026 first quarter revenue, Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said:

“In the first quarter of 2026, JCDecaux reported a solid revenue growth despite the start of the conflict in the Middle East impacting this region which represented c. 5% of our revenue in 2025. Q1 Revenue reached €880.6 million, up 2.6% year on year, +5.7% on an organic basis, in line with our guidance, including +6.6% for advertising revenue.

By activity, on an organic basis, Street Furniture grew by +6.8%, Transport grew by +7.5%, while Billboard decreased by -2.9%.

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) revenue growth continued to be strong at +9.1%, +13.1% on an organic basis, to reach 41.7% of total revenue, partly driven by an acceleration of programmatic DOOH, which grew by +27.2% (twice the growth rate of digital), to reach 10.5% of digital revenue.

As far as Q2 is concerned, in a context of high global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we now expect organic revenue growth around +3%, or around +5% excluding Middle East. This is supported by solid revenue momentum in most regions and by the positive contribution from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, distributed evenly across Q2 and Q3. The contribution from new contracts will start to positively impact growth from H2.

Finally, we sincerely thank all our teams across the world for their commitment, with a special thought for our colleagues in the Middle East for their remarkable dedication and resilience.”

Following the adoption of IFRS 11 from January 1st, 2014, revenue presented and commented in this press release is an alternative performance measure (APM) adjusted to include our prorata share in companies under joint control, except when indicated as IFRS figures.

Please refer to the paragraph “Alternative performance measures” on page 4 of this release for the definition of Alternative performance measures and reconciliation with IFRS in compliance with the AMF’s instructions. The values shown in the tables are generally expressed in millions of euros. The sum of the rounded amounts or variations calculations may differ, albeit to an insignificant extent, from the reported values.

Revenue

Revenue (1) for the first quarter 2026 increased by +2.6% to €880.6 million compared to €858.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Excluding the negative impact from foreign exchange variations and the neutral impact of changes in perimeter, i.e. in organic growth (2), revenue increased by +5.7%.

Advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture and advertising displays, increased by +6.6% on an organic basis.

By activity, on an organic basis, Street Furniture grew by +6.8%, Transport grew by +7.5% and Billboard decreased by -2.9%.

Q1 Revenue 2026

(€m) 2025

(€m) Reported growth Organic growth Street Furniture 438.8 422.5 +3.9% +6.8% Transport 326.6 315.0 +3.7% +7.5% Billboard 115.1 120.5 -4.5% -2.9% Total 880.6 858.0 +2.6% +5.7%

Please note that the geographic comments below refer to organic revenue growth.

- Street Furniture

First quarter revenue increased by +3.9% to €438.8 million, +6.8% on an organic basis, driven by double digit growth across North America, United Kingdom and Rest of the World.

First quarter advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture was up +8.7% on an organic basis.

- Transport

First quarter revenue increased by +3.7%, to €326.6 million, growing by +7.5% on an organic basis, driven by double digit growth in France, North America and Asia-Pacific, while Rest of the World declined low single digit, impacted by the conflict in the Middle East.

- Billboard

First quarter revenue decreased by -4.5% to €115.1 million, -2.9% on an organic basis. This decline was largely due to inventory rationalisation in some countries.

Outlook

As far as Q2 is concerned, in a context of high global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we now expect organic revenue growth around +3%, or around +5% excluding Middle East. This is supported by solid revenue momentum in most regions and by the positive contribution from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, distributed evenly across Q2 and Q3. The contribution from new contracts will start to positively impact growth from H2.

Next information:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: May 13th, 2026

2026 half year results: July 30th, 2026 (before market)

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward looking statements

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of the Company. Although the Company considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions on the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include without limitation the risk factors that are described in the universal registration document registered in France with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Investors and holders of shares of the Company may obtain copy of such universal registration document by contacting the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on its website www.amf-france.org or directly on the Company website www.jcdecaux.com.

The Company does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Appendices

Alternative performance measures

Under IFRS 11, applicable from January 1st, 2014, companies under joint control are accounted for using the equity method.

However, in order to reflect the business reality of the Group and the readability of our performance, our operating management reports used to monitor the activity, allocate resources and measure performance continue to integrate on proportional basis operating data of the companies under joint control.

Consequently, pursuant to IFRS 8, Segment Reporting presented in the financial statements complies with the Group’s internal information, and the Group’s external financial communication therefore relies on this operating financial information. Financial information and comments are therefore based on these alternative performance measures, consistent with historical data, which is reconciled with IFRS financial statements.

In Q1 2026, the impact of IFRS 11 on our revenue as defined in APM was €-71.0 million (-60.3 million in Q1 2025), leaving IFRS revenue at €809.6 million (€797.7 million in Q1 2025).

Definitions notes

Revenue: It includes on proportional basis the revenue of the companies under joint control. Organic growth: The Group’s organic growth corresponds to the adjusted revenue growth excluding foreign exchange impact and perimeter effect. The reference fiscal year remains unchanged regarding the reported figures, and the organic growth is calculated by converting the revenue of the current fiscal year at the average exchange rates of the previous year and taking into account the perimeter variations prorata temporis, but including revenue variations from the gains of new contracts and the losses of contracts previously held in our portfolio.

Organic revenue growth

€m Q1 2025 revenue (a) 858.0 2026 IFRS revenue (b) 809.6 IFRS 11 impacts (c) 71.0 2026 revenue (d) = (b) + (c) 880.6 Currency impacts (e) 26.4 2026 revenue at 2025 exchange rates (f) = (d) + (e) 907.0 Change in scope (g) 0.0 2026 organic revenue (h) = (f) + (g) 907.0 Organic growth (i) = (h) / (a) – 1 +5.7%





€m Impact of currency

as of March 31st, 2026 USD 7.0 CNY 3.8 GBP 3.8 HKD 3.3 Others 8.5 Total 26.4





Average exchange rate Q1 2026 Q1 2025 USD 0.8545 0.9505 CNY 0.1234 0.1307 GBP 1.1518 1.1967 HKD 0.1094 0.1222





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