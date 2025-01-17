Depo-Provera Contraceptive Manufacturer Pfizer Target of Consumer Lawsuit, Brain Tumors Linked to Use, According to Law Firm FeganScott

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A California woman has filed a class-action lawsuit claiming pharmaceutical giants Pfizer (PFE) and Viatris (VTRS), among others, manufactured and sold Depo-Provera, one of the most widely used forms of hormonal contraception, despite knowledge that it causes brain tumors.

According to the complaint, studies dating back to the 1980s have shown a connection between hormones and brain tumors called intracranial meningiomas that the pharmaceutical giants should have known about. A March 2024 study published in the British Medical Journal cemented a positive correlation between medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), the synthetic hormone found in Depo-Provera, and the tumors. The study found that women using Depo-Provera are five times more likely to develop intracranial meningiomas when used for more than one year.

“Pfizer claims to be a global leader in scientific innovation, yet in the case of Depo-Provera, it completely ignored credible scientific studies that connected the contraceptive to serious health risks - all in order to fill its pockets,” said Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of FeganScott, the firm leading the lawsuit. “Women believed they were receiving one of the most convenient and effective forms of contraception when, in reality, they were exposing themselves to a dangerous drug.”

The complaint states that at times, nearly a quarter of all sexually active women in the United States used Depo-Provera. Use of the popular contraceptive has historically been highest among women in at-risk populations, as it is relatively low-cost and less burdensome compared to other contraceptives.

The suit cites a body of scientific studies published between the 1980s and 2024 that link Depo-Provera to the development of intracranial meningiomas, which FeganScott Attorney Lynn Ellenberger says both the brand and generic manufacturers should have been aware of and acted upon.

“In the last 20 years, Pfizer and its predecessors have updated the Depo-Provera label in the United States 14 times but have never mentioned the increased risk it poses, as a high-dose progestin, for developing brain tumors. In this instance, Pfizer chose profits over protecting women,” said Ellenberger.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania, seeks to establish a medical monitoring program for those in certain states who have received the Depo-Provera injection for at least one year. Individuals interested in learning more about their legal options are urged to contact FeganScott at www.feganscott.com.

